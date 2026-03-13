Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Broda Shaggi has reportedly landed in the hospital following an alleged shooting incident

The entertainer reportedly suffered injuries from the alleged incident, which occurred while he was working with his crew on set in Nigeria

Investigations into the alleged shooting incident have begun, with fans expressing concerns about Broda Shaggi's well-being online

Renowned Nigerian comedian, skit maker, actor and musician Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has reportedly been hospitalised following an alleged shooting incident in Ogun State.

Nigerian comedian and actor Broda Shaggi is reportedly receiving treatment at the hospital after an alleged shooting incident on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Several Nigerian media outlets reported the alleged shooting incident involving Broda Shaggi on Friday, March 13, 2026.

What happened to Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi?

According to reports, Broda Shaggi sustained a serious injury to his thigh after he was allegedly shot while filming a comedy skit with his crew in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State in Nigeria.

The alleged incident reportedly happened in the afternoon under the Sango-Ota bridge on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

A police source who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity claimed that the Nigerian actor was immediately rushed by members of his team to Blooming Care Hospital in the Alakuko area of Lagos State for urgent medical treatment after the alleged shooting incident.

He said:

"He was shooting a skit under the Sango-Ota bridge when he sustained a gunshot injury. We don’t have details on how it happened yet, but his crew members who were present quickly rushed him to the hospital."

Shaggi was reportedly later referred to Duchess Hospital in the Government Residential Area, Ikeja, where he is currently recovering from his injuries.

Ghanaian actor Enock Darko receives medical treatment at the hospital after falling ill. Photo source: Enock Darko

In a phone conversation with some outlets, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the police were alerted by the hospital after the injured comic skit maker was brought in for treatment.

She noted that although the alleged incident happened outside their jurisdiction, the police command had commenced investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

She said:

"The hospital contacted the police to report that a gunshot victim had been brought to their facility."

"Detectives and a patrol team were immediately mobilised to the hospital, where they discovered that the victim was a skit maker and social media influencer popularly known as Broda Shaggy."

"He was seen on a stretcher with an injury to his thigh. The location of the incident is in Sango-Ota and not within our jurisdiction, but the investigation is ongoing."

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a phone conversation, stated that the alleged incident had not been formally reported to the command.

Broda Shaggi and his team, including his manager, Olufemi Oguntamu, also known as Penzaar, have yet to address the alleged incident publicly.

The Instagram post detailing Broda Shaggi's alleged shooting incident is below:

Broda Shaggi's alleged shooting incident stirs reactions

Some comments from social media users:

Tizanicky said:

"May God grant him a speedy recovery."

Big__saloo commented:

"Wow, he should be careful. Get well soon, bro."

Kelechicasmir wrote:

"Quick recovery. What kind of filming is this one? They should stop using the original weapon for filming."

