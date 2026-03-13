Vociferous social commentator and counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has issued a press statement urging the public to act responsibly following earlier comments attributed to him regarding the late musician Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Lutterodt was previously reported to have called on traditional Ga youth to confront the family of the late musician over speculations that he was buried in his Accra home, an act he said goes against Ga traditional cultural norms.

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt urges Ga youth to act responsibly following misinterpreted comments. Photo credit: UGC

The comments, made during a radio interview, were widely interpreted by the public as an incitement to violence, raising concerns about potential disruptions to public peace.

In response, Counselor Lutterodt has clarified his position, urging the youth to remain calm and avoid actions that could lead to trouble.

He specifically advised them not to visit the late musician’s residence and distanced himself from any situation that might arise from misinterpretations of his earlier remarks.

His statement read in parts:

"I have become aware of conversations on both traditional and social media concerning comments attributed to me about the burial location of the late music legend D.L."

"As a peace-loving and law-abiding Ghanaian, I wish to make it clear that I do not encourage anyone to engage in offensive conduct, violence or any action that may disturb the peace of our community."

The social commentator distances himself from potential unrest over Daddy Lumba's burial speculations. Photo credit: UGC

"I therefore urge everyone to act with wisdom, restraint, and respect."

"Any person who, without lawful authority or the express permission of the appropriate persons, goes to the residence of the late music legend does so entirely at his or her own risk. I completely disassociate myself from any such actions."

Read the full post here:

Counsellor Lutterodt Appears at Adenta Circuit

Counsellor Lutterodt appeared before the court in Adenta after he landed in police custody over Daddy Lumba's burial saga.

On Monday, March 9, 2026, reports suggest that Lutterodt was arrested over remarks he made during a discussion about Daddy Lumba's family saga on Power FM.

He was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He is alleged to have called on the youth of Ga to invade Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

"If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house, I want to ask the Ga boys that we shouldn't wait for the police, let's move to the residence of Daddy Lumba, and I'm calling action now. Walk to the house with a pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been buried. "

While the police failed to release a public statement to officially confirm Lutterodt's arrest, a photo purportedly showing him in handcuffs emerged on social media.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Counsellor Lutterodt speaks after release from custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt spoke after his release from police custody for allegedly inciting violence.

In a video, the relationship expert detailed the events that transpired at the Nima Police Station. Counsellor Lutterodt also clarified the circumstances surrounding the trending video that got him arrested.

