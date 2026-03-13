Emmy-Winning News Icon Ernie Anastos Dies at 82, Fans Mourn
- Legendary American broadcaster Ernie Anastos has reportedly died at age 82, ending a distinguished career that spanned more than four decades
- The longtime anchor of Eyewitness News became one of the most recognisable faces in New York broadcasting and won more than 30 Emmy Awards
- Over his career, Anastos worked with major networks, including WCBS-TV and WNYW-TV, covering historic events such as the September 11 attacks
Legendary American news anchor Ernie Anastos, who won more than 30 Emmy Awards during his career, has died, sparking widespread sorrow.
Anastos hosted Eyewitness News at WABC in New York for more than 11 years and worked at stations within America’s largest city for more than 40 years.
The news outlet confirmed the death of the legendary newsman in a report shared late on Thursday, March 12.
“Former Eyewitness News anchor Ernie Anastos, a legendary newsman and beloved presence in the Tri-State area for almost 50 years, has died at the age of 82. The news of his passing was confirmed to Eyewitness News by those close to his family.”
Eyewitness News did not release other details about Anastos's cause of death.
Who was Ernie Anastos?
Anastos started his career on radio in Boston before joining WPRI-TV in Providence in 1976, starting his career in television. He soon moved to New York’s WABC-TV, rising to national prominence as the host of Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. beginning in 1978. He was later made the host of the 5 p.m. broadcast as well until his departure in 1989.
He later joined other major New York City networks, including WABC-TV, WCBS-TV, and WNYW-TV, covering defining stories such as the September 11 attacks and earning a reputation for calm, reassuring coverage. He also owned some radio and TV channels through his Anastos Media Group.
Anastos also created and hosted the nationally syndicated Positively America and the radio program Positively Ernie, emphasising uplifting news and inspirational interviews.
He won more than 30 Emmy awards throughout his career, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast excellence. He was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2024. In 2017, New York City named March 21 every year as Ernie Anastos Day.
Below is the final Facebook video shared by Ernie Anastos before his death.
Reactions to Ernie Anastos's death
Monica Antonio said:
"I am just devastated to hear the news that Ernie has passed away. They just announced it on Eyewitness News. I just can’t believe it. I loved him so much. He was a wonderful newscaster. May he rest in peace😩."
Matthew Petrecca wrote:
"He was one of the greats! So many living rooms, he spoke to and did his job with integrity, a chuckle, and passion. RIP, sir🫡🙏. Godspeed."
Robert Breckinridge commented:
"RIP to a top-notch NY anchorman. Watched him quite a bit when I lived in NJ. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."
