The popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has dropped a doom prophecy about the National Democratic Congress MP, Baba Jamal

This came following his swearing-in in parliament as the Ayawaso East MP, where his sleeping photo on his first day in the house trended

Baba Jamal had defeated contenders from the New Patriotic Party and other parties to reclaim a seat in Parliament for the second time

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader, Karma President, has shaken the internet with a doom prophecy about the just sworn-in Ayawaso East MP, Baba Jamal.

On March 10, 2026, the NDC MP was eventually sworn in to join the Parliament after he defeated NPP’s Yusif Ali Baba, Ibrahim Idrissu, independent candidate Mohammed Umar Sanda and Kanor David with 10884 votes to secure the seat.

This came after he won the NDC’s Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The provisional results showed that Baba Jamal had 431 votes, followed by Hajia Amina Adam and Mohammed Ramne, who received 399 and 88 votes, respectively. Dr Yakubu Azimdow and Najib Sani polled 45 and 1 votes, respectively.

Delivering his victory speech, Baba Jamal disclosed that the election marked a new beginning, adding that he would rewrite the history of the constituency.

"From today, we are going to rewrite the history of Ayawaso East. In the market, in the streets, in the ghettos, in the bases, there is going to be a new Ayawaso East. And that is why I am here: to pursue that mission," he said.

"To ensure that we rebrand Ayawaso East, especially Nima, with a new face of peace, development and professionalism. In Shaa Allah, we shall achieve that. Thank you," he added.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, the MP prevailed. However, Baba Jamal sparked a stir on social media after a photo of him sleeping on his first day in Parliament went viral.

Karma President's Baba Jamal prophecy

In a video shared on his official TikTok page, Karma President dropped a prophecy for the NDC MP, claiming he saw doom befall him in the dark world.

“From what I saw in the spiritual realm, Baba Jamal has been handcuffed. Also, I saw a coffin around him as he was shot,” he said.

According to the spiritual leader, the impact of the vision he had should not be taken lightly, advising the NDC MP to seek protection.

“What is happening in the spiritual world is very serious, and if it should materialise physically, it would be very dangerous. Baba Jamal should take immediate action to avert any attack,” he added.

Karma President's prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a prophecy about the founder of Progressive People's Party (PPP), claiming he saw the politician lying in state in a coffin with a lot of loved ones crying and grieving over his passing.

According to the seer, the vision represented a death that might befall Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom if care is not taken.

He warned the politician to take the necessary steps to avert what has taken place in the spiritual world before it materialises.

