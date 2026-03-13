Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has set social media ablaze with his latest vision of an impending tragedy to happen

Speaking during one of his prayer sessions, the respected prophet said God had shown him a vision of a plane crash, urging those planning to travel to pray

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied views on the prophecy

The founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, has triggered reactions on social media with his latest prophetic declaration.

This comes after the revered man of God, during his online prayer session, revealed a vision concerning a plane crash.

Ghanaian Man of God, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, shares the vision he had about a plane crash Photo source: Prophet Emmanuel Adjei/Facebook, Anadolu/Getty Images, @FHM/Getty Image

According to him, he foresaw that the plane, while in flight, was suddenly hit by a strong wind.

He added that the strong wind reportedly caused the plane to tumble to the ground.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei called on persons intending to travel by flight to pray fervently in the wake of his vision.

"There is a strong wind. If you are planning to travel, pray seriously. A plane has dropped. A strong wind has turned the plane upside down. It turned upside down and dropped to the ground. It is a bad wind."

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has got tongues wagging following his prophetic declaration about a plane. Photo credit: Prophet Emmanuel Adjei﻿/Facebook

He then prayed, calling on God to have mercy on Ghanaians and prevent any disaster from befalling travellers:

"Father, we declare temperate judgment with mercy. I declare in the mighty name of Jesus, any plan of the enemy against any plane is cancelled. Any plane that flies in the air, I stop it now."

At the time of writing, the video had garnered over 500 likes and 100 comments and was captioned:

"Any attack of the enemy against planes is cancelled."

Reactions to Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s prophecy

Ghanaians who took to the comment section have shared mixed opinions on Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s prophecy. Some commended him for sharing the vision, while others suggested it would have been better to inform the Presidency first, similar to what was directed by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"This man of God is very powerful, and as a people we should act on it. I, however, think that given the sensitive nature of the matter, it would have been best if he had reported to Elvis Afriyie Ankrah. I pray and hope this does not cause fear and panic."

Above all stated:

"May God have mercy on us."

ADEPA added:

"Oh God, please have mercy upon us. Amen."

Adepa Maame wrote:

"Lord, please have mercy on us."

Favour added:

"God, have mercy on me and my family."

