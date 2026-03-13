Prophet Emmanuel Adjei Shares Prophecy on Plane Crash, Makes Passionate Appeal in Trending Video
- Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has set social media ablaze with his latest vision of an impending tragedy to happen
- Speaking during one of his prayer sessions, the respected prophet said God had shown him a vision of a plane crash, urging those planning to travel to pray
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied views on the prophecy
The founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, has triggered reactions on social media with his latest prophetic declaration.
This comes after the revered man of God, during his online prayer session, revealed a vision concerning a plane crash.
According to him, he foresaw that the plane, while in flight, was suddenly hit by a strong wind.
He added that the strong wind reportedly caused the plane to tumble to the ground.
Prophet Emmanuel Adjei called on persons intending to travel by flight to pray fervently in the wake of his vision.
"There is a strong wind. If you are planning to travel, pray seriously. A plane has dropped. A strong wind has turned the plane upside down. It turned upside down and dropped to the ground. It is a bad wind."
He then prayed, calling on God to have mercy on Ghanaians and prevent any disaster from befalling travellers:
"Father, we declare temperate judgment with mercy. I declare in the mighty name of Jesus, any plan of the enemy against any plane is cancelled. Any plane that flies in the air, I stop it now."
At the time of writing, the video had garnered over 500 likes and 100 comments and was captioned:
"Any attack of the enemy against planes is cancelled."
Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy.
Reactions to Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s prophecy
Ghanaians who took to the comment section have shared mixed opinions on Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s prophecy. Some commended him for sharing the vision, while others suggested it would have been better to inform the Presidency first, similar to what was directed by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.
Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:
"This man of God is very powerful, and as a people we should act on it. I, however, think that given the sensitive nature of the matter, it would have been best if he had reported to Elvis Afriyie Ankrah. I pray and hope this does not cause fear and panic."
Above all stated:
"May God have mercy on us."
ADEPA added:
"Oh God, please have mercy upon us. Amen."
Adepa Maame wrote:
"Lord, please have mercy on us."
Favour added:
"God, have mercy on me and my family."
Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah concerning Ghana's Parliament had come to pass
The prophecy came in the wake of the death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama. He had forewarned of a vacancy in the House in early 2026, which was confirmed by the legislator's passing on January 4.
