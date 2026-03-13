Images of Ghana’s kits for the 2026 World Cup have surfaced online, sparking buzz among fans of the Black Stars

The West African side is set to don a Kwaku Ananse-inspired white home jersey, while the away strip features a modern yellow design

Otto Addo’s men have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama

Ghana will step onto the global stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup wearing brand-new kits, and early images of the designs are already stirring excitement among supporters.

The Black Stars have built a reputation for eye-catching jerseys over the years, largely thanks to their partnership with sportswear giant PUMA.

Ghana's World Cup kits leaked online

Ahead of the tournament, fresh details about the team’s next set of uniforms have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of what the squad could wear in North America.

Kit leak specialist Opaleak, on Thursday, March 12, shared photos believed to show Ghana’s upcoming designs.

According to Footy Headlines, the new home shirt introduces a striking white look built around colourful intersecting geometric patterns surrounding the famous Black Star emblem.

The pattern resembles a spider’s web and is said to draw inspiration from Kwaku Ananse, a legendary figure in Ghanaian folklore.

The concept symbolises wisdom, creativity, and cultural heritage, reflecting the idea of bringing “Ananse brains” to football’s biggest stage.

The away strip also features a refreshed look. Ghana’s traditional yellow jersey now includes a bold all-over patterned graphic that gives the kit a modern appearance while keeping the familiar colour fans love.

Below are the leaked photos:

The leaked images quickly spread across social media, triggering a wave of reactions from football supporters.

Some praised the design while others expressed mixed feelings about the artistic direction.

One user, @Doriginalsource, applauded the concept.

"Ghana really cooked with this."

Another supporter, @userTjay, also admired the look.

"This is beautiful, especially the white."

Not everyone was convinced by the inspiration drawn from Ghanaian folklore.

@cynkowalola wrote:

"This Kwaku Ananse inspo de3 yawa oo."

Meanwhile, @baggio177 preferred the alternate strip.

"The away one is freshhhhh."

Another fan, @GhanaMayor1957, reacted critically.

"What is this atrocity?"

The entire PUMA African national team kit collection for 2026, including Ghana’s designs, is expected to be officially unveiled on March 24.

Ghana's World Cup fixtures, build-up plans

On the pitch, Ghana are preparing for their fifth appearance at the World Cup.

The team has been placed in Group L, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17.

Six days later they meet England at Boston Stadium, a contest many observers see as the country's toughest test in the group.

Their final group match will come against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Guided by head coach Otto Addo, Ghana will aim to build on past achievements at the tournament, including their historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Before travelling to North America, the team will sharpen its form through a series of friendly matches.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Austria at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on March 27, according to Ghanafa.org.

Three days later, they will take on four-time world champions Germany at MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

Ex-Arsenal star backs Ghana to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has backed Ghana to make a strong impression at this summer’s World Cup.

The former Arsenal winger, who played for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, expressed confidence in the team led by Otto Addo.

