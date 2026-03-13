Richlove Oduro, the former Nsein SHS student who once went viral online, shared that she had the chance to photograph Ghanaian musicians Kweku Smoke and Mr Drew at a university SRC event

Richlove Oduro, the young Ghanaian woman who once trended online while she was a student at Nsein Senior High School, has taken another bold step in her growing photography journey.

Richlove Oduro moves from NSMQ critic to photographer, lands music gigs.

The rising photographer recently shared an exciting update on her TikTok page after getting the opportunity to shoot two popular Ghanaian musicians.

In the short video she posted, Richlove expressed her excitement about the moment. She captioned the post: “I had the chance to shoot Kweku Smoke and Mr Drew.”

The post quickly caught the attention of many social media users who have been following her journey over the past few years.

Kweku Smoke and Mr Drew recently performed together at a university SRC event, where they thrilled students with energetic performances.

Richlove Oduro was present at UEW SRC

The event formed part of the UEW SRC 30th Anniversary Week celebration held at the North Campus JAM Park.

The two musicians were among the headline performers for the celebration, which brought together students, music lovers, and entertainment fans.

According to reports from the event organisers, the performances were part of activities tied to the SRC funfair.

This annual gathering usually features music, games, and other forms of entertainment for students on campus, where Richlove Odruo was present.

Richlove photographed Kweku Smoke & Mr Drew

Videos from the event also showed the crowd enjoying Kweku Smoke’s stage performance during the artist night segment.

While the two musicians performed on stage, Richlove Oduro was behind the camera, capturing the memorable moments.

She managed to capture some impressive shots of the artistes while they performed, which clearly meant a lot to her as a photographer trying to build her portfolio.

For many people who saw her post, the moment also served as a reminder of how far she has come.

Not too long ago, Richlove was known simply as an outspoken senior high school student whose videos occasionally sparked online conversations.

Today, she appears to be steadily building a name for herself in the creative space.

Her recent experience photographing well-known artistes like Kweku Smoke and Mr Drew suggests that her work is beginning to open new doors.

Check out her TikTok post below:

Social media users who reacted to her post praised her determination and growth, with some noting that she seems to be getting good opportunities in the photography field.

From being an SHS student a few years ago to now, capturing big stage performances, Richlove Oduro’s journey continues to show how quickly things can change when someone decides to follow a creative path.

Nsein SHS graduate Richlove Oduro transforms massively as she is spotted at UCC.

Young critic, Richlove Oduro, spotted at UCC

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Nsein SHS girl Richlove Oduro, who sparked reactions with her take on NSMQ some years ago, has made a recent appearance on social media.

This comes after she was spotted on the University of Cape Coast campus, looking all grown and having transformed massively.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on Richlove Oduro’s sudden resurgence online.

