An emotional reunion video of a Ghanaian man and his mother has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young man, returned home from abroad after eight years to surprise his mother in Ghana

Many Ghanaians who came across the video were awestruck, with many thronging to the comment section to react

A Ghanaian man who left home for many years to seek greener pastures overseas has returned after eight years to surprise his mother.

The emotional reunion, captured in a video circulating on TikTok, showed the young man walking into his family house, where his mother was unaware of his return.

A Ghanaian man who lived abroad for many years returns home to surprise his mother. Photo credit: @freddo_money/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The mother looked palpably surprised to see her son, as she jumped to hug him amid tears of joy and excitement.

The duo shared a lovely mother-and-son moment as they reunited for the first time in nearly a decade.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian woman looked pleasantly surprised to see her son again, holding him tightly for several minutes.

"Surprising my mum after 8 years," the caption of the video read.

The reunion video awes netizens

The reunion between the mother and her son has touched many who chanced on the TikTok video, which highlighted the importance of family bonds.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kayla.j76 said:

"I wasn’t able to see my mom before she became late ahhhh."

@iam_abenapokuaaa also said:

"Omg I love to see mummy’s smile. Capable God."

@MILINA wrote:

"Stay with her for a year wai before you come back."

@she's savage also wrote:

"I watched more than twice ,she's soo much excited."

@Mya commented:

"Ya Allah give my family long life so I will return back home how I left them."

@Miss Lotte also commented:

"I wish my mum was there, so she can welcome me like this. R well mummy."

Man surprises his mother with a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian YouTuber, Father Ankrah, surprised his mother with a new car.

The gift was reportedly to appreciate his mother on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

Alongside the car, a mega party was organized to celebrate his mother's birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh