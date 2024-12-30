Global site navigation

Transport Service In Ghana Introduces New Buses With Beds, GH Reacts: "I'm Not Picking Flight Again"
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • Newly introduced buses by a transport service in Ghana, have got people talking
  • Royal VVIP, a known brand in Ghana's transport service, has launched a set of buses with beds installed in them
  • Netizens who saw the videos of the buses were thrilled and expressed their views in the comments section

A major breakthrough in intercity travel has arrived in Ghana with the introduction of innovative new buses.

The buses introduced by Royal VVIP, a local transport service, are equipped with sleeping berths.

Royal VVIP introduces a new set of buses with beds. Stock image posed by model.
Source: Getty Images

The new buses will offer passengers a more relaxing and rejuvenating travel experience, particularly for long-distance journeys.

A video of one of the vehicles shows its beautiful interior layout, with both top and down beds.

With the comfortable beds and amenities designed for overnight travel, passengers can now arrive at their destinations refreshed and ready to begin their day.

Watch the video below:

