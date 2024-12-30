Transport Service In Ghana Introduces New Buses With Beds, GH Reacts: "I'm Not Picking Flight Again"
- Newly introduced buses by a transport service in Ghana, have got people talking
- Royal VVIP, a known brand in Ghana's transport service, has launched a set of buses with beds installed in them
- Netizens who saw the videos of the buses were thrilled and expressed their views in the comments section
A major breakthrough in intercity travel has arrived in Ghana with the introduction of innovative new buses.
The buses introduced by Royal VVIP, a local transport service, are equipped with sleeping berths.
The new buses will offer passengers a more relaxing and rejuvenating travel experience, particularly for long-distance journeys.
A video of one of the vehicles shows its beautiful interior layout, with both top and down beds.
With the comfortable beds and amenities designed for overnight travel, passengers can now arrive at their destinations refreshed and ready to begin their day.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh