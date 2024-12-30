Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Brother For Taking Her To Canada: "Pray For Good Siblings"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady appreciating her elder brother for taking her abroad has surfaced on social media
- In the video which has since gone viral, the young lady indicated that her brother had been caring and generous enough to send her abroad
- The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens who took to the comments section to express their views
A young Ghanaian lady has expressed profound gratitude to her senior brother for taking her abroad.
In a viral TikTok video, she flaunted the young man and boldly acknowledged the important role he's played in her life.
The lady, who could not contain her joy, noted that her brother sponsored her trip to Canada.
