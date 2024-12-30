Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Brother For Taking Her To Canada: "Pray For Good Siblings"
People

Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Brother For Taking Her To Canada: "Pray For Good Siblings"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • A video of a Ghanaian lady appreciating her elder brother for taking her abroad has surfaced on social media
  • In the video which has since gone viral, the young lady indicated that her brother had been caring and generous enough to send her abroad
  • The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens who took to the comments section to express their views

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed profound gratitude to her senior brother for taking her abroad.

In a viral TikTok video, she flaunted the young man and boldly acknowledged the important role he's played in her life.

The lady, who could not contain her joy, noted that her brother sponsored her trip to Canada.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

Hot: