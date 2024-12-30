Enock Darko and his newly wedded wife Deborah bonded and spent time together in a viral video shared on the lady's TikTok page

In the video, the pretty lady recorded herself in a mirror as Enock Darko stood behind her, holding her shoulder and whispering into her ear

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the couple and dropped congratulatory messages

Ghanaian actor Enock Darko, also known as Watabombshell, and his wife Deborah have gone viral after sharing a touching moment in a TikTok video.

The video, posted on Deborah's page, showed the newlyweds enjoying each other's company, drawing admiration from Ghanaians.

In the video, Deborah filmed herself in front of a mirror while Enock stood behind her. The actor leaned in and whispered in her ear. The short clip has sparked reactions, with many leaving congratulatory messages in the comments.

Enock Darko marries Deborah

Enock and Deborah tied the knot recently in a white wedding ceremony in Accra. Their families and friends attended the event, including Enock’s colleagues from the movie industry in both Ghana and Nigeria.

Enock first gained fame years ago as a child comedian on TV3’s Talented Kids reality show. Since then, he has built a successful career in acting, appearing in movies in Ghana and Nigeria.

Reports suggest that Enock and Deborah had been in a long-term relationship before getting married. Their wedding was a colourful celebration of their love and commitment.

Enock Darko and wife warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amor Gh said:

"1 minute biaaaaa, Enoch ne Debbie. eei. We are sorry wai. We won't do it again."

wentactor commented:

"If you were 20years plus when Enock was on ur tv screen and u are not married de333 well done Adam nana.🤣"

Jackline said:

"Is he the Enock that was at the talented kids show years back or a different one?"

Enock Darko recalls promise to wife

Enock Darko and his wife have been together for a long time. After their wedding, which was well documented by YEN.com.gh, the actor recalled a promise he had made to her years back.

The actor said that he had promised Deborah that he would marry her in 2024, a promise that he earnestly kept.

He also shared an old video of them together, showing their longevity.

