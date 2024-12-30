Dr Umar Johnson was spotted in Ghana touring the Cape Coast castle and was captured by another Black American who was surprised to see him

In the video, the lady recorded Dr Umar expressing her excitement, and he also excitedly introduced himself, throwing around some of his popular catchphrases

The lady shared the video on TikTok, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians and Americans were happy to see him, finding his catchphrases humorous

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Black American activist Dr Umar Johnson was spotted touring the historic Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. The moment was captured on video by another Black American tourist, who was surprised to encounter him at the site.

Dr Umar Johnson tours Cape Coast Castle. Photo source: shawnamizelle

Source: Instagram

In the video, Dr Umar excitedly introduced himself while using some of his popular catchphrases during the interaction. The woman who recorded the encounter later shared the video on TikTok, which quickly gained attention from netizens in both Ghana and the US.

The Cape Coast Castle, a significant landmark of the transatlantic slave trade, holds deep meaning for African Americans reconnecting with their roots. Dr Umar was one of the many visitors at the site.

Ghanaians and Americans in the comments section of the video expressed happiness at seeing Dr Umar in Ghana. Many found his presence at the castle meaningful, while others enjoyed the humour in his use of familiar catchphrases.

Dr Umar sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Daddy K said:

"Dr Umar is many things but never say he isn’t consistent.😂"

Jayla Davis reacted:

"Dr Umar funny as hell and be soo serious.😂"

Eva Anika said:

"He practices what he preaches, come what may."

Thelmah Mukombo reacted:

"If there is one thing dr Umar will do is let u know that he don’t like the snow.😂"

Michael Ward spotted in Ghana

December has attracted many popular foreigners to Ghana, and aside from Dr Umar, another popular foreigner was spotted recently.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Michael Ward, the popular Top Boy actor, is seen in the streets of Nima playing football with the locals.

The actor received praise from Ghanaians who were happy to see him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh