The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has announced a nationwide strike effective Friday, September 27, 2024.

The union claimed the government had failed to meet its obligations under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Consequently, the union has threatened to withdraw all services across all technical universities in the country until their demands are met.

In a statement, the union said it had gone beyond a period of dialogue and expressed frustration over the failure to honour its terms of service.

TUSAAG complained that the government had refused to implement revised allowances for senior members of public universities as directed by the Ministry of Finance in May 2024.

The union maintained that this clearly violated its members' rights.

"Furthermore, the government has engaged in systemic discrimination against TUSAAG regarding the payment of common allowances, favouring other unions of the same class of workers in public universities. TUSAAG is unable to tolerate working conditions that undermine the principles of fairness and equity."

CETAG members threaten another strike

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has already threatened another strike to demand unpaid allowances.

In a statement, the association stated that the government had failed to honour prior agreements concerning their allowances.

CETAG previously went on strike to protest the government’s failure to implement agreed-upon arbitral awards and negotiated service conditions.

University of Ghana delays start of academic year

YEN.com.gh also reported that the University of Ghana has been forced to postpone its commencement date after several tertiary worker strikes.

The university said that, under the current circumstances, it would not be able to commence the 2024/2025 academic year as planned.

It clarified that the postponement would only affect regular university programmes and would not influence scheduled special programmes.

During a similar strike by education staff last year, the University of Ghana management shifted lectures for first-year students to online.

