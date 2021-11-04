Davido's first baby mama, Sophie Momodu has taken to social media to show off how she brings up their daughter, Imade

Sophie shared a video of the moment she removed the Rolex watch her daughter tried to wear to school and told her that she could not wear it

The mum of one revealed that she does not let her child brag about designers or diamonds as she is only allowed to show off academics

Sophie Momodu has shown quite a number of times that she is intentional with raising her daughter with Davido, Imade.

In a post which has made the rounds on social media, the entrepreneur revealed that the only time her child is allowed to show off or brag is when it involves academics.

Sophie, Imade and Davido Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu/@realimadeadeleke

Source: UGC

Sophie and parenting

Sophie further disclosed that she has raised her child to know that she does not have to show off designers or diamonds like other kids.

To buttress her point, the mum of one shared a video of the moment she collected Imade's Rolex watch on her way to school.

According to her, the six-year-old who wore the watch all weekend had hoped to sneak it to school so that she can show her friends.

Sophie was heard in the video as she unclasped the watch from her daughter's wrist that:

"You already know, no Rolex in school. We already talked about this."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

aeesha_bella:

"I really love this woman honestly."

_bebsco_:

"Intentional Parenting. Sophie is a good mum."

miramago:

"One thing for sure, she is doing a wonderful job training the kid. God help her on the journey ahead. Amen."

cheriecoco__:

"She shouldn’t even know her watch as a “rolex” it should just be a watch."

hendrixmrbase:

"That's actually very good training. I mean I know it probably matters not what anyone thinks but that is real smooth. She'll learn about humility early."

Source: Yen