Popular Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq, has revealed that he was overwhelmed by the amount of love that Ghanaians have shown towards him since he touched down in the country.

Nasty Blaq, who is currently on his first-ever visit to an African nation aside from his country, Nigeria, indicated that he was finding it difficult to tell if he was actually outside Nigeria.

What Nasty said

"Everywhere I go, I meet a lot of people who already know me and start giving me a lot of praise. I'm surprised by the love I have received from Ghanaians. It feels as if I am still in Nigeria," the comedian said to Giovani on his entertainment show on TV3.

Collaboration with Ghanaians

Nasty Blaq came to Ghana as part of efforts to extend his comedy to the international market substantially, whilst also linking up with some Ghanaian comedians at the same time.

According to him, he has been following Ghanaians who are doing very well in the craft for quite some time and found the need to start collaborating now.

He also mentioned that he is already working on a few projects with some comedians from Ghana which should be out very soon.

Nasty Blaq rose to fame in a few years after he began shooting quality comedy skits in which he is particularly known for his hilarious signature running style.

Watch the full interview below

