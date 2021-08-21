The Ghana Police Service has announced that it would be from Friday, August 27, to offer employment opportunities to qualified Ghanaians.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The available employment opportunities categories are General duty recruits, tradesman recruits, graduates for general duties, and graduate professionals.

The application process will be originated online so no physical submission of application forms shall be accepted.

Ghanaians not happy as Police Service announces recruitment; claim protocol is involved Photo credit: Tell It All

Source: Facebook

The publication of the recruitment into the service has generated a lot of public discussions, as most people are convinced that the protocol list has already been compiled.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians;

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Baidoo Nenyi Kofi said anyone who does not have protocol should not waste their time.

If you don't have protocol, don't waste your little earned money.

Mensah Samuel was willing to pay anyone to join the service.

Can I get someone to help me. Any amount I will pay

Kalusha DE PePe Jnr recollected how he was asked to pay GHc20,000 within three days in order to be selected.

In 2017 when I applied, everything shows am qualified, BECE, WASSCE, MEDICALS, BODY SELECTION, Then I had a call, kremo Y3b3 fa wo a, gye wo tua Ghç20000 with 3 days,..

Priscilla Akua Owusu Ansah said people were insulting the police on a regular basis but will still apply.

Insulting Police every day nso they'll apply oo, hypocrites nkoaa.

Yvonne Zumah encouraged people to apply despite the protocol

If ALL the people are already picked, why would they bother to even advertise?? Anyone who wants to apply should. Destinies and blessings are different. Go on and apply if you really want to. This could be a great opening for someone. Good luck.

Ebenezer Acquaah discouraged people from applying.

Please it is a scam oo. Don't try to apply because before u could say jack the real Ghanaians will be at training and you will waste your time and money at Accra sport stadium waiting for miracle to happen. Don't tell me i didn't tell you oo.

Bra Kelly D'StressRiliza said he even though he is not Ghanaian he is serving in the US but wouldn't have gotten the chance if he was still in Ghana.

Me a village boy from somewhere in Ghana has become a police officer and a soldier in US...A country I wasn't born in..and I'm receiving awards for my hardwork but I can 100 percent guarantee that I wouldn't even get a chance to get recruited in Police if I was in Ghana, talkless of receiving awards..simply because I don't have any connections...smh

Godwin Wordi advised people to use their time and money to invest in businesses,

I will advise you guys to use the money that u want to use for this recruitment for something profitable, preferably,channel it through some profitable business rather.

IGP launches Horse Patrol

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

The launch which took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, is part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official page of the Ghana Police Service, it noted that it is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

Source: Yen.com.gh