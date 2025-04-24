Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has returned to Kumasi after an extended trip abroad, drawing a massive crowd at Prempeh International Airport

The revered Asante king was welcomed by chiefs, dignitaries, and hundreds of subjects who waited over two hours to see him arrive

The emotional reception was led by Juabenhene and Asafohene, highlighting Otumfuo’s importance to the people of Asanteman

The Asante king, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has returned home after an extended trip abroad.

This follows a period during which the revered king took time off his demanding royal duties to travel overseas for an undisclosed reason.

Upon his arrival at Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi, also known as the Garden City of West Africa, some Asante chiefs and their subjects welcomed Otumfuo with royal honours.

The welcoming delegation was led by Nana Otuo Sereboe II, Juabenhene, and Akyeamfuo Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, Asafohene of the Asante kingdom.

In addition to those mentioned, dignitaries present included the Kumasi mayor, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi; former MP and NPP running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjo; and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Central Command, Brigadier General Matthew Opoku.

Speaking to the media, an unnamed chief noted that they had waited for the Asantehene for more than two hours.

He said the revered king remained the pride of the Asante kingdom, and they were prepared to welcome him back in a grand manner, regardless of the wait.

"We stood here for more than two hours waiting for the Otumfuo. As for us, Asantes, the more you talk, the more we revere our king. It’s not every day you see a crowd at the airport waiting to welcome a chief, but Asanteman has been blessed with a revered king, and that’s why we thronged here in our numbers to welcome him," he said.

Ghanaians react to the Asante chief's video

The Asante chief's video sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@King COLLINS said:

"Ghanaian by birth, Asante by God's Grace. Asante y3 Oman."

@Alfredo also said:

"Asante ye Oman, Asante ye Odo, Asante ye nkabom. Ye som sika dwa Kofi."

@michaeladonai461 commented:

"Piawwww, we will serve you ohene."

@Michael also commented:

"That’s my grandpa, Nana Boakyeyam Ababio the second."

@ccyaa97 wrote:

"Even old men can wait for more than 2 hours for Otumfo."

Otumfuo dances Adowa at the airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II danced at the Prempeh International Airport upon his arrival in Kumasi.

In a video, the revered king thrilled a large crowds, who have gathered at the airport to welcome him, with his mastery of the Adowa dance.

The revered king expressed his emotions and appreciation through traditional hand and foot gestures during a rousing welcome in Kumasi.

Many Ghanaian who watched the video fo his arrival on social media took to the comment section to react.

