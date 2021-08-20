The Second Lady Samira Bawumia has turned 41 years old today, August 20

Her husband and Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has penned a romantic message to celebrate her new age

Dr Bawumia reiterated his love for the Second Lady in the birthday message

The Second Lady of The Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, is today, August 20, marking her 41st birthday, and her husband has reiterated his love for her.

In a heartwarming post seen on the Instagram page of the Vice-President and husband of Samira Bawumia, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia established that the Second Lady is a rock for him, saying she continues to amaze him.

''Happy birthday to my dear wife, Samira. You have been a rock for me and continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged,'' said Dr Bawumia.

Bawumia pens romantic message to wife Samira as she marks her 41st b'day. Image: Samira Bawumia

Source: Instagram

''The kindness of your heart even shines through brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling. I love you,'' he added.

The Vice-President's romantic post has amassed tons of reactions and comments from Ghanaians.

Social media comments

Commenting under the post, Nnana_kofi_dwomoh said:

''Happy Birthday to you my Second Lady of the land.''

Eyiahbenjamin1 said:

''Happy birthday to you queen of the land. May God continue to bless you long life, prosperity, peace, and love you.''

Freda._.amponsah commented:

''Happy blessed birthday our second mum. May Allah perfect all that concerns you and cause you to shine brighter and brighter.''

Maanaturals said:

''Happy Birthday to our dear Second Lady Samira. I love and appreciate you, enjoy your birthday to the fullest ❤.''

Eddykingping commented:

''Happy birthday to our lovely MuM❤️.''

