A hurting Ghanaian woman in a recent interview has shared how her boyfriend of many years betrayed her

Abena Ernestina says she has found out that, her boyfriend known as Augustine Gyamfi, is about marrying another lady after promising marriage to her

The heart-broken woman is now requesting a sum of Ghc30,000 from Augustine for wasting her time

A broken-hearted Ghanaian lady has recently revealed that she expects the man she was dating to pay a sum of Ghc30,000 for wasting her time, or else she will storm his upcoming wedding.

According to the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called AdepaTV, the lady who has been identified as Abena Ernestina said she found out her boyfriend of many years is about to marry someone else.

Narrating her story, the troubled young woman said her boyfriend, Augustine Gyamfi, assured her of marriage from the onset of the relationship.

According to Abena, she traveled from Kumasi to Sankore anytime her boyfriend requested to see her just because she delighted in his happiness.

She sacrificed a lot and cared for him as though they were married, only to be disappointed by him.

Augustine went behind Abena's back and proposed marriage to another woman.

Angry Abena is now demanding a sum of Ghc30,000 from Augustine for wasting her time.

Abena gave more details about the situation she finds herself in.

