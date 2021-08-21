- Centenarian survivors of the Tulsa massacre are now Ghanaian citizens

- Viola Fletcher and her brother are in Ghana to retrace their roots

- The Tulsa massacre happened in the US in 1921

The longest surviving victims of America's 1921 killing of black people at Tulsa have accepted Ghanaian citizenship.

The siblings - Viola Fletcher of 107 years and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis of 100 years - who visited Ghana some months ago, are back for this new journey.

“We accept it with great joy and we thank the president for this great honour,” said Viola Fletcher, aged 107, and her brother, 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis.

Over 100-year old Tulsa survivors leave USA to become Ghanaian citizens (Photo: Presidency.gov.gh)

John Dramani Mahama has criticized the intent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay on to power for the next eight years.

This intent of staying on to power is known among Ghana's political elite as "break the eight." But the former president claims that such political motives are for the ruling NPP to "sweep their corrupt practices under the carpet."

" They say break the eight. So we sweep every useless thing we have done under the carpet - this way, we don't account for our eight years - No, accountability must take place. You have been in government for eight years so another government must come and keep you accountable," John Mahama stated.

Mahama's comment follows that of President Nana Addo, he stated that the NPP "cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every eight years."

He goes on to warn that; "the foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again we allow the path of progress to be diverted," he stated.

Some NPP political bigwigs are lacing their boots for what political experts describe as a "knife-edged" election in 2024.

So far, big names including the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and former minister of power, Boakye Agyarko have been listed as the leading candidates to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

