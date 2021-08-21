President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would tomorrow, Sunday, August 22, 2021be traveling to Germany for an official visit.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

While in Germany, Akufo-Addo is expected to meet manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccines with the aim of securing substantial doses for Ghana.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President is hopeful that the meeting will yield some positive results.

Nana Addo flies to Germany on Sunday, August 22 to meet with Pfizer vaccine manufacturers

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“It is a two-fold meeting. First and foremost; the establishment of the national vaccine institute… and secondly to also help procure more vaccines,” Eugene Arhin said.

According to Arhin, Akufo-Addo is committed, to ensuring that by the end of December 2021, the government should meet the target of vaccinating 20 million people.

Second shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, the second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be administered on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Manager, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano has said about 400,000 people are awaiting their second jab.

The decision to administer the vaccines a week from today, Friday, August 20, comes after the country took delivery of 249,600 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was delivered under the COVAX facility, courtesy of the United Kingdom (UK) government.

In a report filed by GraphicOnline.com, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

He added that the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9, this year.

Update of Vaccine delivery

As of August 18, 2021, 1,765,050 doses of vaccines had come into the country, out of which 1,566,450 were the AstraZeneca double-schedule vaccine.

In March, 366,850 doses of the Covishield came in.

In March 2021, the country received Russia’s Sputnik V, the last but one doses of vaccines before the latest two arrivals of Johnson & Johnson a fortnight ago and 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Wednesday.

Source: Yen.com.gh