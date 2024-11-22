A Ghanaian man found out his girlfriend was with an aspiring MP after her sudden lavish lifestyle raised suspicions

When he found out, the lady admitted to the relationship and left him to decide whether to stay with her or leave

Several social media users who read the heartbroken man's story gave different advice on what he should do

A Ghanaian man shared his emotional ordeal after uncovering his girlfriend’s secret relationship with a man aspiring to become a Member of Parliament.

The man said he noticed that his girlfriend's lifestyle had changed. She got a new iPhone, a Smart TV, and a car, and even moved to a better apartment.

Been suspicious, he asked how she raised the money for all the new items. According to the Facebook post on Silent Beads, the young lady attributed these changes to a schoolmate’s gift, a work promotion, and salary advances.

Despite occasional doubts, he found no evidence of infidelity after checking her phone and making some earlier surprise visits.

However, one day, the lady cancelled her plans to visit him, claiming that her mother had summoned her. The young man did not believe her. He decided to go to her house that same day to see if she was around or had left to her mum's.

When he got to her house, he found her with another man who is a Parliamentary Candidate in Ghana's upcoming election. She begged him not to cause a scene as she had a visitor.

He waited nearby and confronted his girlfriend after the man left her place. She admitted to the relationship and said:

“You can decide to leave me since you’ve seen the truth.”

He feels betrayed and is unsure of his next move, considering he is also benefitting from the man's benevolence.

Netizens advise heartbroken man

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to his post shared by Silent Beads.

Selorm Branttie said:

"Make money make money make money make money make money make money."

Nii Martei Commodore wrote:

"No time to talk plenty. You can decide to leave me me since you've found the truth" Thank God she made it very simple for you. No time to think plenty 😉."

Nuong Faalong asked:

"I am curious, did you use her old phone to type all this?"

Ka Fui said:

"My brother, eat some of the money and leave when belly full."

Ken Kwesi des Bordes wrote:

"Oh, Honourable no force. Bro, what advice do you want again? Make sure you collect ex-gracia before you leave oo."

Don Wilson Ay said:

"Something similar to mine but she apologized, but I chose to stay but not to marry her anymore. All emotions cut off but still vibing."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh