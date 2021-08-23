COO of Mikwats Fresh Squeeze, a natural fruit juice processing company in Ghana, Abena Pomaa Asiedu, has developed a disease called Pituitary Macro-Adenoma

Her sight, as well as her menstrual cycle and others, have been affected and the hardworking lady currently needs GHc1.7m for complete surgery

Abena Pomaa Asiedu discovered there was a problem after she was driving in February and did not spot an oncoming vehicle

Abena Pomaa Asiedu, a hardworking Ghanaian entrepreneur who is only 30 years old has been diagnosed with Pituitary Macro-Adenoma that has had a complicated effect on her life.

In her narration as posted on GoFundMe, Abena, the COO of Mikwats Fresh Squeeze, a natural fruit juice processing company in Ghana said she is losing her sight, suffering severe headaches, among others.

I have been having periodic headaches and my menses wouldn’t stop even to date. My endocrinologist also got alarmed and requested an MRI immediately because my hormonal levels were extremely low," Abena said.

The hardworking lady indicated that she first realized something was wrong in February when she nearly got involved in an accident because she did not see a car approaching hers.

Amount needed

Abena Pomaa Asiedu's complete surgical procedure is estimated to be around US$283,000 which is about GHc 1.7m.

Her business, Mikwats Fresh Squeeze, was once featured on the Joy Business Van for the achievements it was making in the natural fruit drinks industry in Ghana

How to donate

Contributions can be made via the GoFundMe account or Cal Bank account details:

Abena Pomaa Asiedu, Weija branch: 1400001832842

MTN Mobile Money, Abena Pomaa Asiedu, 0552315698

Previous successful surgery

Meanwhile, Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has successfully undergone an expensive surgery.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the young lady had a malignant tumour which the doctors had confirmed to be in her right pelvic bone.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady needed to undergo an urgent procedure that involved the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

