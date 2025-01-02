Dr Rosina Acheampong, the first Ghanaian and non-missionary headmistress of Wesley Girls' High School, has reportedly passed on

She served the school for 30 years, maintaining high standards during her 16-year tenure as headmistress of the esteemed institution

Some old students of Wesley Girls' Senior High School have taken to social media to write tributes in honour of their beloved Archie

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Mrs Rosina Acheampong, the first black and Ghanaian headmistress of Wesley Girls' Senior High School, has reportedly passed away.

In a post by Dr Esi Ansah, one of her former students who was very close to her, she mentioned that Archie, as she was affectionately called by her students, died on January 1, 2025.

The late Dr Rosina Acheampong is the first Ghanaian Headmistress Of Wesley Girls' High School. Photo credit: @lucyquistofficial & @wesleygirlshigh

Source: Facebook

It is not known what caused her demise on New Year's Day, but the revered disciplinarian was 85 years old when she passed.

Dr Rosina Acheampong was associated with Wesley Girls High in the Central Region, as a teacher and headmistress for some 30 years.

After occupying the assistant headmistress position for three years, she became the first Ghanaian Headmistress after Mrs Howarth (nee Clarice Garnett) retired and moved to England in 1981.

Archie kept the established high standards of the school for 16 years until her retirement.

Dr Rosina Acheampong was the first old girl, non-missionary Ghananian Headmistress Of Wesley Girls’ High School. She became the first female deputy director general of the Ghana Education Service.

Several students of Wesley Girls' High School revere her. Those who did not meet her working in the school were told about her achievements.

In July 2020, Dr Rosina Acheampong wrote an autobiography detailing her life at Wesley Girls and other places.

Netizens mourn Wesley Girls' icon Archie

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on social media from Old Wey Gey Hey students on the death of their headmistress.

Afua Kunadu-Awuah said:

"We indeed stand on the shoulders of Giants. Countless Trailblazers across the world are who they are because of your sacrifices for the Girl child education in Ghana. I am just a tiny microscopic reflection of your amazing Legacy. Rest well Archie💕. You have indeed fought a good fight and your crown awaits you. 🙏🏽💕❤️‍🩹 Archie - Dr. Rosina Acheampong."

Citizen Ogya Esi wrote:

"Yesterday, I lost my 2nd mother. Archie - Mrs. Rosina Acheampong (legendary Wesley Girls' High School headmistress), who was also an AGE advisory board member. I lived with her for my first 3 years in WGHS, and I'm very close to her to this day. It's a tough one, given that I lost my Mom just about 6 months ago. May the Lord give her rest. She was one of my biggest cheerleaders ever, and allllways pushed me to do more and give everything my best, especially my calling to work with young people and with the elderly. I'll miss her sorely. Grace and strength! hmm..."

Lady-eileen Erskine said:

"Awww Archie. She will sorely be missed."

Selasie Adzo Akyianu wrote:

"Indomitable Archie has gone on to be with the Lord? Naughty angels 😇 should align. May her soul rest in peace. Didn’t know her but I sure heard a lot about her."

Baafuor Ohene Abankwa said:

"May she rest in peace. She doubtlessly has made tremendous impact on this country through the women she raised. I’m reminded of a hymn- Now praise we great and famous (wo)men, the fathers (mothers) in story."

Herman Chinery-Hesse dead at 61

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian businessman, Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse, had passed away.

The founder of SOFTtribe allegedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on September 17, 2024.

Several social media users and people in the tech space mourned the passing of the Ghanaian Bill Gates.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh