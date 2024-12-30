A video of a Ghanaian man choosing between a vast sum of money and bagging a first-class degree has got people talking

In a viral TikTok video, the young man stated that he preferred the first-class degree over the money

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian man has got people talking after choosing between a first-class degree and a vast sum of money.

When asked by a content creator what his choice between the prestigious university certificate and $1 million and an equivalent of GH¢14.6 million would be, he outrightly rejected the money and chose the first-class.

He argued that while the money may seem like a big deal now, the first class could offer him more later in life.

He noted that the money may lose its value in some years to come, but the first class would allow him to receive more than GH¢14.6 million.

"I will choose a First-Class degree over $1 million because it will give you more than $1 million. Unlike $1 million, which will depreciate over the next 20 to 40 years, a First-Class degree will provide you with more job opportunities, greater insights into life, and intellectual empowerment," he noted.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to UCC student's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the UCC student making his choice between the first-class and the money has got people expressing mixed reactions.

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"He’s chatting borla! Such a pessimist to be thinking the money will depreciate and not appreciate. However, why won’t you go in for the money and with the skill you got, invest the money? The moment he mentioned spiritually wey I see say he go carry all the money give church."

