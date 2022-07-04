A gorgeous mother and her child have recently sparked massive reactions on social media as netizens struggle to figure out who the mother is.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @_ladypaule_ captured her dancing to a popular afrobeat song with her all-grown daughter with the caption, 'My daughter brings out the best in me'.

In the video she also made the following request below;

"Dance if you gave birth at a young age and you're proud of your kid"

The post at the time of this publication has racked up over 1.7 million views with close to 232,000 likes, 1980 comments and 843 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@ellabiemepls commented:

she’s gotta be the olderst daughter which automatically makes her mommy #2

@mhizjossygold replied:

I believe you babe my daughter is 24 and dey call her my sister

@one_and_only_niyahh wrote:

I'm still trynna figure out who is the mom and the daughter

From @laramia2020:

Abeg who is the mother and the daughter????am confused

@slimbullet656 said:

You better thank God u were able to take care of urself ND ur baby ......if not u no go dey do tiktok ......... she's cute tho

@anyahpappya replied:

The daughter is most definitely the braids

Watch the full video linked below;

Beautiful 27-Year-Old Ghanaian Mother With Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Wows Many On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young lady recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16-year-old.

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs and she shared the post with the caption;

"Tiktok trend with my teenage daughter "

The dance video of the mother and child got over 20,000 likes with more than 300 people commenting and close to 130 shares. The comments section were however later put off.

Source: YEN.com.gh