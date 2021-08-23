Little Susan, a talented girl who has been repairing motorbikes since the age of three, has received support

Susan who recently appeared on Berla Mundi's show on TV3 has been offered sponsorship through basic school, among other benefits

Berla Mundi announced the package which is coming from Academic City University College on social media with photos

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has got help for Little Susan, a nine-year-old girl who has got a talent for fixing motorbikes.

Susan who is a pupil of Christ Victory School at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region has been offered to see her through basic education.

Berla Mundi announced the support which has been offered by Academic City University College in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Little Susan has been offered help to go through school Photo source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Berla, the school invited Little Susan for a tour of their campus and facilities.

Apart from the sponsorship and tour, Susan was gifted a Samsung tablet and has also been offered to work on projects with engineering students of the school.

"Berla Mundi shared photos from Susan's visit to the university campus with the caption:

"Thank you @acitygh for inviting Little Susan on tour of your beautiful campus, and, to meet some of your engineering students.

"She loves the tablet, science set and uninhibited access to your campus facilities, and the opportunity to work on projects with your engineering students.

"And for the funds to support her education till she completes JHS. "

Susan appears on TV

The little girl first got attention from Ghanaians after she appeared on Berla Mundi's The Day Show on TV3 to display her talent in what is regarded as a male-dominated craft.

In a clip that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of the media establishment, Berla Mundi was stunned as the little girl took her through the various parts of a motorbike.

Speaking at the time, Susan's uncle revealed that class three girl who started fixing motorbikes when she was three after he taught her.

She is also very adept with motor riding at such a tender age.

Afia Schwar's twins celebrate 20th birthday

In other birthday news, Afia Schwarzenegger's twin sons have celebrated their 20th birthday in grand style.

She organised a surprise birthday party for the boys, who partied with their friends.

Schwar flaunts sisters

Following her sons' birthday, Afia Schwar has shared a family photo with her two younger sisters.

The photo had the comedienne with her father, the two sisters, and two males believed to be her brothers.

Afia indicated in the caption that the two women are her younger sisters.

Source: Yen