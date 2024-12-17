Nana Ama McBrown was speechless when retired boxer Bukom Banku claimed they would be getting married on February 22, 2025

She hosted him and his son, Ambitious Tilapia, who is also a boxer, on the yet-to-be-aired show as they prepared banku and tilapia

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments section as they expressed their anticipation for the episode airing

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku hilariously announced that he would marry Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown and shared the date for the supposed wedding ceremony.

Bukom Banku proposes to McBrown

Mrs McBrown Mensah hosted Bukom Banku and his son, professional boxer Ambitious Tilapia, on her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

In the yet-to-be-aired new season of the cooking show, the ex-boxer was seen preparing banku and shito while his son prepared tilapia.

In the video, Bukom Banku showed the star actress his impeccable sense of humour by dropping statements that left her in awe and laughing.

The former fighter could also not hide his admiration for Her Excellency as he spoke glowingly about her curvaceous figure and beauty.

"Nana Ama McBrown - when it comes to the Ahuofe part, she is number one," he said.

Bukom Banku then urged all viewers not to forget that he and Nana Ama would be tying the knot on February 22, 2025.

He referred to the McBrown's Kitchen host as his love, and he told her to share a few words. She was speechless after hearing the wedding announcement and, in a shy voice, said that they would be sending out invitations soon.

The retired boxer then hugged the Kumawood actress as he tried to kiss her towards the end of the video.

Reactions to Bukom Banku and McBrown's video

Many people in the comments section could not contain their laughter as they watched Bukom Banku interact with Nana Ama McBrown.

Below are the reactions of social media users regarding the video the retired boxer shared on his TikTok page:

D’ Cake Eden said:

"Nana pls blink twice if you need help 😂❤️."

MzzAdjoa🌹🥰 said:

"The bride herself is not aware 😂😂"

BabyG🦋said:

"By force marriage paa ni 😂😆😆😁."

BAJOLIMA said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I've watched like 20000times😂😅😅😅."

Knowledge Is Power said:

"You guys are making us so happy🥰🥰🥰."

B Moro Musah said:

"Woow we can't wait to see you guys married. congratulations to you all."

Stucky Kojo said:

"WOW ON MY BIRTHDAY, 22ND. BANKU ABEG INVITE ME TO THE WEDDING WAI😂😂😂."

