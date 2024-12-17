A Ghanaian businesswoman celebrated her loyal Personal Assistant, Akosua Kissi Korang, with a surprise birthday lunch in Accra

In a TikTok video, the PA was visibly moved upon arriving at the restaurant, where family and friends awaited her with hugs and warm wishes

Netizens who watched the video praised the boss for celebrating her PA and wished Akosua Kissi Korang well

A Ghanaian lady who owns a business in the country celebrated the birthday of her Personal Assistant (PA) by organising lunch with selected family and friends.

The lady said she decided to celebrate her PA on her birthday because of her loyalty and hardworking nature.

Female Ghanaian boss (green pants) surprises her loyal PA (white top right picture) on her birthday. Photo credit: @akuaboahemaaboate

In a TikTok video, @akuaboahemaaboate recorded moments when they were waiting for Akosua Kissi Korang at a restaurant in Accra.

When she finally arrived at the entrance, a surprised Akosua Kissi Korang remained glued to a static position for a while. Her boss then walked up to her and hugged her.

Akosua finally walked to where the rest of the people present were seated and gave them hugs as they wished her a happy birthday. She kept smiling throughout the time.

In the video, @akuaboahemaaboate introduced the birthday girl. She described her as one of the most loyal employees she has ever had.

“This is Akosua Kissi Korang. She is my personal assistant whom I have worked with for so many years. I must say she is one of the most loyal people I have worked with. It was her birthday, and she had no idea what was in store for her. The people she loves and cares about all came together, and we had so much fun.”

After they ate, Akosua was given two cakes while those present sang the “Happy Birthday” song for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud CEO for celebrating her PA

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @akuaboahemaaboate on TikTok. Read them below:

Greenleaf Café said:

“That is really sweet. those loyal workers deserve it all. It's hard to find some in Ghana so when you get a good one treat them right.😍😍😍.”

Diago🔥 wrote:

“We hv to start working with u too 🔥🔥.”

SABALI7 ❣️💖🔐🥇 said:

“Oh dear God bless you for putting such smiles on her face.”

💲Billions 🤫 wrote:

“God bless you mommy 💚💚❤️❤️👏😘.”

TriesasDesigns said:

“Happy birthday Akosua. She's always been an amazing person. ❤️.”

__beauty_yeboah😊 wrote:

“Exactly Akosua all the way✌️✌️✌️🤣.”

BlessGee12 said:

“Awwwww that's nice ,God richly bless you.”

Naa Dromo 🦋🫶❤️ wrote:

“Happy Happy Birthday To You Aunty Ako we love you ❤️🫶❤️❤️God bless your new age Mama 🫶🥰❤️.”

