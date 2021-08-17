Madonna jetted off to Italy with her younger boyfriend and kids to celebrate turning a new year

The singer shared a video on Instagram showing how much fun they had, including eating ice cream together in a sensual fashion

The mother of six and her boyfriend had an amazing time which was evident from the clips

Popstar Madonna turned 63 years old on Monday, August 16, and had a blast with her family in Italy.

Madonna and younger lover Williams posing for stunning snaps. Photo: madonna.

According to Page Six, Madonna was accompanied by her 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, her kids, and close friends on the trip.

Going on Instagram, the singer shared stunning photos of the party enjoying themselves in the beautiful country while donning some colorful attires.

One clip captioned, "Mambo Italiano," showed Madonna and her kids on a private jet as they headed to the European country and then cut to a shot of the star in an old building approaching the camera and singing:

"Happy birthday to me."

The musician and her party could be seen sitting at a long luxe dinner table as they enjoyed the big day.

Madonna was also spotted eating ice cream in the most smutty way assisted by her lover and a friend, as they referred their actions to a "toungue workout".

The singer shared stunning photos of her and her children inside a cave as they took in the beauty of the town.

The legendary artiste was dressed like a goddess with a crown that was not only decorating her head but face.

"Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire," she captioned the post.

Madonna opens dance academy

Back in January, YEN.com.gh reported that the pop queen opened a dance academy in Malawi for children who want to pursue arts.

The school is meant for the children from the Jacaranda Orphanage.

This is not the first time Madonna has done charity work in the country.

In 2006, she founded the organisation Raising Malawi along with Michael Berg and has been lending a helping hand to the needy through it ever since.

Madonna's charity focuses on reducing the burden cast upon people from poor backgrounds.

On top of all her philanthropy, the mother of six also has four kids she adopted from Malawi.

The singer is a mom to son Rocco Ritchie, 21, daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, daughters Estere, 8, Stelle Ciccone, 8, and David Banda, 15.

