Insurance companies are now providing insurance for dogs and cats in Ghana

- Insurance companies are now covering dogs for insurance

- Owners can enjoy up to 5000 cedis if their dog dies

- The NIC boss says this will improve insurance in Ghana

Insurance companies in Ghana are now adding domestic dogs to their premium covers. Owners who lose their pets to death or thieves can enjoy a premium cover of up to 5000 cedis.

The head of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Dr. Justice Ofori said “the Commission is committed to providing the enabling regulatory environment to support the viability and growth of its regulated entities".

Meanwhile, when asked if goats and sheep will be added to the cover, the official of KEK Insurance stated that; " sheep and goat can't be insured for now especially when they end up in cooking pots. What we are considering is insurance for cats too," he stated.

Ban on hunting

The Forestry Commission has, till December, banned hunting. The only exception is for grasscutters - but hunters are free to hunt grasscutters only when they have a license.

According to the Commission, this decision is to offer respite for wild animals, such as dikers, royal antelopes and boars (bush pigs), which supply the bulk of game (bush meat) as it is time for the animals to breed.

Accepting Ghanaian citizenship

The longest surviving victims of America's 1921 killing of black people at Tulsa have accepted Ghanaian citizenship.

The siblings - Viola Fletcher of 107 years and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis of 100 years - who visited Ghana some months ago, are back for this new journey.

“We accept it with great joy and we thank the president for this great honour,” said Viola Fletcher, aged 107, and her brother, 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis.

Election 2024

John Dramani Mahama has criticized the intent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay on to power for the next eight years.

This intent of staying on to power is known among Ghana's political elite as "break the eight." But the former president claims that such political motives are for the ruling NPP to "sweep their corrupt practices under the carpet."

" They say break the eight. So we sweep every useless thing we have done under the carpet - this way, we don't account for our eight years - No, accountability must take place. You have been in government for eight years so another government must come and keep you accountable," John Mahama stated.

Mahama's comment follows that of President Nana Addo, he stated that the NPP "cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every eight years."

He goes on to warn that; "the foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again we allow the path of progress to be diverted," he stated.

Source: Yen