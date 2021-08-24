Yaw Yeboah named in Polish League team of the week after sensational goal

The footballer has been named in the Polish League team of the week

He scored a brilliant goal for his club side Wisła Kraków in their 3-1 win over Leczna over the weekend

Yeboah's goal elicited a lot of praise from football fans and some global corporations

Ghanaian attacker, Yaw Yeboah, has been named in the Polish League team of the week after his impressive performance in the match-day five round.

Yeboah, who was once the captain of Ghana's U23 side, the Black Meteors, scored a brilliant goal for his club side Wisła Kraków in their 3-1 win over Leczna in the Ekstraklasa.

The 24-year old joins ten other players who performed brilliantly for their clubs in the Ekstraklasa after the weekend round of games.

In a post on Twitter by user @Bill_Eshun and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yeboah is seen occupying the right-wing berth of the team which was set out in a 3-2-3-2 formation.

Yeboah's goal elicited a lot of praise from football fans and some global corporations including the worlds governing body for football, FIFA and American broadcasting powerhouse, ESPN.

Yeboah has scored three goals in five league games for Wisła Kraków this season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Ghana U-23 captain, Yaw Yeboah, scored an incredible solo goal for Wisła Kraków in the Polish league on Saturday to catch the attention of ESPN.

The nimble footed player took out four defenders after skillfully controlling the ball, before brilliantly gliding his way through a sea of players to fire in his side's second in the 3-1 victory over Gornik Leczna.

In a video posted on Twitter by American Sports channel, ESPN, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the video of Yeboah's goal got them stunned.

