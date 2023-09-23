A Ghanaian footballer who used to play for Asante Kotoko has revealed the meagre salary he received while playing in Ghana.

Emmanuel Amoako said he left to play in the Thailand league because the money was much better than what Kotoko was giving him.

He added that he regrets playing in the Ghana Premier League, considering the different salaries in various countries.

A Former player of Ghana Premier League Club, Asante Kotoko, has recounted the financial challenges he faced while he played for the local team.

Emmanuel Amoako Agyemang said he was paid GH¢500 monthly when playing for Asante Kotoko in 2009.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said he regretted starting his football career in Ghana after traveling out of the country to play for another club.

He travelled to Thailand, where he played for a team and was paid $1000 monthly.

He said Ex-Player, his agent, was initially reluctant when the offer came because he thought the salary was too low.

But he impressed his agent to sign the deal since it was much better than what he received at Asante Kotoko. Emmanuel said he threatened to stop playing if his agent didn't accept the offer.

“In Ghana, Asante Kotoko was paying me GH¢500 monthly. When I went to Thailand, I was receiving $1000 a month. If you are offered these two sums and asked to choose one, which one will you prefer? I would go for $1000."

“My agent said the $1000 was too small, but I told him to quit complaining and accept it since I received GH¢500 monthly at Kotoko. Those days, $1000 was GH¢3000 a month, so a big difference of ₵2500,” he explained.

Emmanuel said players frequently migrate to clubs in other nations not because they like them but because the Ghanaian league pays low earnings.

