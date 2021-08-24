Jeniffer Efua Afful, a young Ghanaian lady is now the social media manager for a reputable company, Publicis West Africa

Although she is yet to bag her first degree, Efua's current position is one that many graduates wish for as she oversees Central & West Africa for the company

She told YEN.com.gh how it all happened from the point of being unable to pursue tertiary education due to a lack of money

A young and brilliant Ghanaian lady, Jennifer Efua Afful, has redefined what it means to move from grass to grace as she now manages an enviable position in a huge corporation although she is yet to finish her first degree.

Recounting her story to YEN.com.gh, Efua indicated that she came from a humble beginning due to which she was unable to enroll in any university when she finished high school as there was no money.

Jennifer Efua Afful

Source: Instagram

"At a point in my life, I had given up hope that I was going to become anything since I was unable to continue my education," Efua vividly recalls.

Rising from grass to grace

Efua finished high school at 15 and started teaching in a kindergarten at 17 after which her story began to take a different turn a year later upon attending a personal development program called Barcamp.

She mentioned:

I was invited to a Barcamp and I met some people who introduced me to advertising. I worked with this guy (name reserved) for three months without pay. So I stopped. I was building my Twitter following then and soon after, I began doing social media marketing as a nano influencer for brands.

The life-changing opportunity

One fateful day, Efua got a call from a friend Vincent that an agency was looking for a social media manager, applied, and was given a task to complete, after which she was given full-time employment.

The brilliant lady lost the job during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but got employed six months later by her new employer, Publicis West Africa, which she now works for as the social media manager for the Central and West African Region.

In her own words

I was laid off but two weeks later. I got another job at another agency. 6months later my current employer reached out to me. I interviewed. They loved me and gave me the role of SMM for Central West Africa Region. Recently, we won a pitch and we got extra resource from Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Now I am overseeing these new people as the lead on the account. It's been one hell of a ride and there's more to come but yes. It's just my small story.

