Lynne Oakes had been waiting for decades to meet her son after being forced to give him away just days after giving birth to him

The mother of one was just 14 at the time and said it was a painful day that changed her life

Lynne's son Michael was delighted to meet his mother and could not let go of her

A woman who lost her baby boy 10 days after giving birth has finally been reunited with his grown-up son 52 years later.

Lynne Oakes and her son Michael were happy to be together again. Photo: Mirror/ITV.

Lynne Oakes gave birth to her baby back in 1968 but was forced to give him up for adoption just 10 days later.

According to Mirror, Lynne was only 14 years old, and her parents did not entertain the idea of her raising a child.

Now 68 years old, Lynne joined a show on ITV dubbed Long Lost Family and said she was always knitting clothes for him before he left.

She said she loved every minute with her boy and cried profusely when he left, saying she is sorry and promised to find him.

She later married but did not get to have children.

A moment 52 years in waiting

This was not the first time trying to look for her boy, and finally, she got to meet her 52-year-old son Michael through the said show.

The mother of one said their moment was just "magic", and he kept holding her hand and calling her "mum".

Michael also introduced his long lost mum to his daughter Ellie, also a mother of one.

Mum meets daughter after losing

In a similar story, a mother who left her daughter for six years was recently reunited in an emotional meeting.

Six years ago, Glenda Valdez made the painful decision of leaving her toddler Emely behind and moved to the United States in search of greener pastures.

Since her daughter's father was not providing for them, Valdez kissed the baby goodbye and set out into the vast world, unaware when they would reunite.

After a while, her dad remarried, and the baby's life became unbearable because of mistreatment by the stepmother.

By this time, Emely had grown up and could express herself, top among her complaints being her unhappiness.

Her dad responded by sending her away through a friend who helped her cross the America-Mexico border.

On May 13, Border Patrol agents found a sobbing Emely at the border, having trekked for six hours with strangers and losing one of her shoes.

KSBW reports that the little girl told agents who found her that she had lost her mother’s number and had no idea where she lived.

As fate would have it, Valdez was watching Associated Press news recently when a story about a little girl who had crossed the Mexican border alone caught her attention.

It took one look at the girl in the red hoodie for the mother to know that was the daughter she left behind in Honduras.

A few weeks later, 26-year-old Valdez and nine-year-old Emely tearfully and tightly hugged each other at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

