Heavy rain at Kumasi Funeral Stops After Traditional man's Incantation in Video
- At a funeral in Kumasi, heavy rains interrupted proceedings although there were a lot of dignitaries present including Dr Kweku Oteng
- A traditional man was called upon to help stop the rain and was seen making a lot of hand gestures and dances in the video
- Within a few minutes of the man's display, the heavy rain ceased and sunlight appeared from nowhere
A video that was taken in Kumasi is currently beginning to gain massive traction on social media as it showed a moment a traditional man was asked to stop a heavy rain that was interrupting proceedings.
In a commentary run on the video, it was indicated that the man is widely known for being able to command the rain anytime it interfered with a function that was happening.
The man whose name was not disclosed was seen in the video making hand gestures for the rain to stop and also dancing in circles.
A few minutes after he started, the rain ceased completely.
What Ghanaians are saying
Below were some comments from social media users in Ghana
dorkenventures who was in disbelief mentioned that:
U can stop rain but u can't command development to come
icekidofficial also expressed his thoughts in the words:
It took almost an hours we no Dey raining season the rain en sef stop
mykelobeng thinks the man deserves a different applause
We Shd Rather Congratulate Him For The Dance!!!
izan_smith said:
This is a lie! No one can stop the rain unless God
Another Kumasi wonder
As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Ice blocks fell as rain in some parts of the regional capital of the Ashanti Region, a situation which is popularly known as hailstones and rarely experienced.
According to a report gathered by Starrfm.com.gh, the incident happened on Monday, March 20, 2020, and was recorded by a local resident who would later report to the media house.
It is, however, indicated that several residents run into corridors with many of them taking videos whilst others picked up the particles to admire its nature.
