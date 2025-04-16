A video of a prophet speaking about the UEFA Champions League has got tongues wagging online

This comes after he opened up on what would transpire in that game between Real Madrid and Arsenal in the second leg

He indicated that the current UCL champions would not secure qualification for the next round

Popular Cameroonian prophet, Prophet Desmond Gwe, is trending due to his prophecy about the UEFA Champions League.

In a video that has since gone viral, the prophet, who was spotted in church, indicated that God had shown him what would transpire in that game.

Prophet Gwe speaks on Real Madrid and Arsenal game Photo credit: @Desmond Gwe/Facebook

He stated that Real Madrid was going to win the game at the Santiago Bernabeu by 3-1, but Arsenal would advance to the semifinal stage of the competition.

He said that Real Madrid would score first, but a mistake would see the Gunners equalise.

He explained that Real Madrid would score two more goals, but that would not be enough to secure the 15-time champions' progression to the next round.

"I can tell you the exact score; they will play for 94 minutes. This will show you that I know the winner of the Champions League.

From what I saw, Real Madrid played very well and scored. After they scored, they made a mistake, and Arsenal scored. But in the end, Real Madrid will score three, and Arsenal will score one. At the end, Arsenal will qualify. That is the exact score. Nothing will change there".

At the time of writing the report the video had raked in over 200 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video here:

