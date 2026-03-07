Two Ghanaian soldiers serving under UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon were critically injured after missiles struck the Ghana Battalion Headquarters

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the attack also left another peacekeeper traumatised and destroyed the Officers’ Mess facility at the base

A video showing the injured soldiers receiving treatment has since surfaced on social media, sparking reactions from netizens

Ghanaian soldiers serving on a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Southern Lebanon were hit by a missile while at their base.

In a press statement issued on Friday, March 6, 2026, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed that the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was struck by missiles during ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The attack, according to the GAF statement, resulted in two of the soldiers being badly injured.

The statement from GAF said that the two soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another peacekeeper suffered trauma following the incident.

“The Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters in UNIFIL, Lebanon came under two missile attacks between 1745 and 1752 hours local time today,” the statement said.

The Ghana Armed Forces reported that the two soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another peacekeeper suffered trauma following the incident.

“Two soldiers are critically injured, while one other has been traumatised,” the statement noted.

The attack also caused significant damage to infrastructure within the Ghanaian camp. The Officers’ Mess facility at the base was directly hit and destroyed by fire.

“Additionally, the Officers’ Mess facility also got hit and has been burnt down completely,” the military said.

Video of injured Ghanaian soldiers emerges online

Military authorities indicated that the injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility within the UN base and are in stable condition.

“The injured are receiving treatment at the Level One Medical Bunker and are currently stable while arrangements are underway for their evacuation to the UNIFIL Headquarters Referral Hospital,” the statement added.

A video of the injured Ghanaian soldiers receiving treatment has emerged on social media.

In the trending video, one of the soldiers was seen lying unconscious while medical officers attempted to stabilise him.

The victim appeared to have sustained some injuries to his stomach and other parts of his body.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to injured Ghanaian soldiers video

Some netizens who chanced upon the video shared by one Adnaan Abubakar on Facebook thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Clarissa Aggrey-fynn Amissah said

"Awwww l am breathing in and out for you, young soldier.May God heal you completely. I like the reassuring from the white soldier and the support from his colleagues."

@Felix Nyinaku Ayeh also said:

"God be with you soldier ! I Pray for healing !!! God is good x3."

@Paa Kwesi Guyguy commented:

"Imagine is family seeing this video... May God heal him."

