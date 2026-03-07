Antoine Semenyo Among Rising Stars Lighting Up the Premier League
- Antoine Semenyo is quietly taking the Premier League by storm, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists for Manchester City
- Players like Igor Thiago and Hugo Ekitiké are proving that Premier League success isn’t just about global superstars
- From crucial goals to creative assists, these underrated performers are shaping tight matches
While the Premier League often focuses on household names like Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, several players outside the global spotlight are quietly making a major impact this season.
One such star is Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City, who has already scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
Antoine Semenyo impresses
Semenyo’s contribution extends beyond raw numbers. He has consistently delivered in crucial moments, showing versatility and composure in the box.
Recently, he scored the only goal in Manchester City's Premier League match against Leeds United on February 28 at Etihad, according to Flashscore.
The Chelsea-born footballer was also on target for Pep Guardiola's team in their 2-2 home draw against Nottingham Forest on March 4.
Semenyo's combination of speed, movement, and finishing makes him a constant threat, while his four assists prove he is capable of creating as well as finishing chances.
Igor Thiago, Ekitiké among rising EPL stars
Alongside the former Bournemouth man, players like Brentford's Igor Thiago and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitiké are turning heads, posting impressive goal-per-minute ratios and helping their clubs punch above expectations.
Thiago has racked up 18 league goals this season, while Ekitiké has registered 11 strikes in the Premier League for the Reds.
These underrated performers demonstrate that Premier League success doesn’t always revolve around global superstars.
Take Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle, for example: nine goals in 23 appearances with an impressive shot accuracy of 53% shows he contributes efficiently despite not being a traditional striker.
Similarly, according to BBC statistics, Harry Wilson at Fulham has scored nine goals while adding six assists, highlighting his dual threat in attack.
Clubs across the league benefit enormously from players like these, as they often swing tight matches and provide alternative attacking options.
For fans, it’s a reminder that the Premier League’s depth of talent extends well beyond the familiar names.
Young or lesser-known players stepping up in key moments is part of what makes this season so intriguing and competitive.
With the race for European places and survival heating up, the impact of these breakout stars could become decisive in the final stretch of the campaign.
Observers should keep an eye on Semenyo, Thiago, Ekitiké, and others as the season progresses, as their influence could shift outcomes and secure legacies in ways that fly under the mainstream radar.
Semenyo climbs EPL goal involvement rankings
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is currently third in the Premier League for goal involvements this season, highlighting his rising impact in England’s top division.
Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland tops the list, showcasing his trademark scoring and assist prowess, even amid occasional injury absences.
