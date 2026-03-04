The Ministry of Interior has confirmed the official start date for medical screening for applicants who pass the aptitude test, providing clarity for all candidates

The state institutions have addressed concerns from applicants who applied to multiple security services, clarifying that qualified candidates will undergo only a single medical screening

A concerned Ghanaian woman has advised applicants to take screenshots of their aptitude test results, especially when marked “qualified,” to safeguard against potential technical issues in the future

The Ministry of Interior, the facilitating body for recruitment into Ghana’s internal security services, has officially announced the commencement date for the medical screening phase of the 2026/2025 recruitment exercise.

Ministry of Interior confirms medical screening starts March 16, 2026, for successful aptitude test applicants. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

In a press statement published on March 4, 2026, the Ministry stated that applicants who successfully passed the aptitude test are required to undertake the medical screening, which will begin on Monday, March 16, 2026.

"All applicants who pass the Aptitude Test are to prepare themselves for the Medical Screening Phase starting on Mon, [March 16, 2026] at the various screening regions selected by applicants during the online application phase," the press release read.

The Ministry confirmed that the screening exercise will be held in various regions across Ghana, ensuring ease of access and convenience for applicants nationwide.

The cost of the medical screening has not yet been communicated, leaving applicants with just seven days to make necessary preparations.

Multiple applicants scheduled for one medical screening

The Ministry clarified that applicants who applied for multiple services will undergo only one medical screening, irrespective of the number of agencies to which they applied.

"Successful applicants will be able to proceed to the Medical Screening phase of the recruitment process, which will be conducted only once for qualifying applicants, irrespective of the number of Agencies the applicant applied to," the statement added.

This development marks a major improvement in the recruitment process.

Previously, applicants were required to undergo multiple body checks based on the number of services they applied for, resulting in wasted time and resources for both the candidates and the authorities.

The new single-screening approach has sparked positive energy and relief among applicants.

Government issues new schedule for result publication

The full press release, issued via the Ministry of Interior's Facebook platform, outlines the schedule for the publication of aptitude test results:

Category A – March 4 and 5, 2026

Category B – March 6 and 7, 2026

Category C – March 8 and 9, 2026

The Ministry emphasised that only those who pass the aptitude test will proceed to the medical screening. This announcement also follows the publication of revised timelines for result releases, which have already drawn significant attention online.

Security service applicants are encouraged to prepare promptly for the screening, marking a more efficient and streamlined approach in Ghana’s recruitment process.

A woman shares strategic advice with security service applicants awaiting their aptitude test results to keep screenshots for security. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of result publication, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

