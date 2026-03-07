Vinícius Jr has sounded the battle cry ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash

The Spanish giants will take on Manchester City over two legs for a place in the quarter-finals

The two sides have faced each other in each of the past four seasons and also met during the league phase in December 2025

A CAF-accredited journalist told YEN.com.gh in an interview that Madrid will have the upper hand in the first leg but expects City to ultimately reach the last eight

Vinícius Júnior has delivered a confident message to Manchester City ahead of their high-stakes clash with Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on March 11.

The Brazilian winger spoke with conviction as the Spanish giants prepare to welcome City to the iconic Bernabéu Stadium.

With supporters expected to pack the stands, Vinícius made it clear the home side intends to take control from the opening whistle.

Vinicius fires warning to Man City

“We want to attack vs Manchester City; we want to dominate; we want to see the great Real Madrid version, the team that fights for every ball”.

Despite his confidence, the 25-year-old also stressed that perfection will be required against the English champions.

“Against City, we must be perfect”.

According to UEFA, this encounter marks the fifth straight season both clubs have faced each other during the knockout stage of the competition. The Spanish side claimed victory in the previous two ties.

Overall, the record between them remains perfectly balanced. Across 15 meetings in European competition, each team has secured five victories, while the remaining five ended in draws.

City claimed the most recent result, a 2-1 triumph in Madrid during matchday six of the current campaign.

With the stakes so high, neither club will want to exit the tournament this early. Both teams began the season with ambitions of lifting Europe’s biggest prize.

Vinicius, others set to shape Bernabéu showdown

Vinícius could play a decisive role in that ambition. The winger has developed a habit of striking late in matches.

Twelve of his last 13 Champions League goals arrived during the second half, including each of his previous seven.

Much of Madrid’s attacking responsibility may fall on Vinícius due to lingering fitness concerns surrounding Kylian Mbappé.

The French star boasts an impressive record against City with seven goals in seven appearances.

On the other side, Erling Haaland leads the line for the visitors. The Norwegian striker has scored three times in six matches against Real Madrid, although he has not found the net in his last four encounters with them.

City could also rely on the energy of Antoine Semenyo, who is now eligible for the knockout stage after missing the league phase due to registration timing following his transfer.

The Ghana international has quickly adapted to life under Pep Guardiola and enters the tie in excellent form with seven goals and two assists.

For Semenyo, the trip offers a chance to perform on one of football’s grandest stages.

Ahead of the meeting, CAF accredited journalist Fitman Jaara shared his assessment in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“The first leg will be crucial in determining who progresses. Real Madrid hold a slight advantage, not necessarily because of form, but due to the ‘magic’ of the Bernabéu and the many miracles they have produced there on Champions League nights.

"If Madrid win by a two goal margin or more, they will be firmly in the driver’s seat, although their recent inconsistency cannot be ignored. That said, I believe Manchester City have what it takes to grind out a positive result in Madrid and finish off the job at the Etihad.”

Man City's route to UCL final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is set to make his Champions League debut in a Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Man City have also learned their possible route to the final in Budapest.

