Cody Gakpo has caught the attention of Ghanaian music fans after he was seen vibing to Black Sherif’s song I'm Amazed.

The Liverpool forward has faced heavy criticism over his performances this season, although he is far from the only player struggling.

Cody Gakpo is the latest fan of Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherrif's latest hit I'm Amaze. Photo: Liverpool FC/Black Sherrif (IG).

Several of Liverpool’s standout performers from the previous campaign have experienced a dip in form, while many of the club’s summer signings have also failed to make the expected impact.

The 26-year-old has managed just six goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season. As a result, he has frequently come under fire from supporters, particularly as young talent Rio Ngumoha has often impressed more when given opportunities.

Despite the criticism, Gakpo continues to receive the backing of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. However, reports suggest the Dutch international could still face an uncertain future at the club, with speculation growing that he may leave Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Amid the ongoing rumours surrounding his future, Gakpo appeared to take some time to relax and enjoy music. The Netherlands international recently posted a video on TikTok, where he was seen listening to Black Sherif’s track “I’m Amazed.”

Gakpo's celebration with I'm Amazed suggests the song has found its way into his pre-match or post-match playlist.

Black Sherif, one of Ghana’s biggest musical exports, released I'm Amazed in January 2025, and it has since dominated the airwaves.

Known for his soulful blend of Afrobeats and highlife, the song features rich instrumentals and catchy rhythms.

Gakpo’s endorsement adds another layer of global recognition to Black Sherif’s growing influence in the music industry.

Ghanaians react to Cody Gakpo's post

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Cody Gakpo's post featuring Black Sherrif.

@HappyMu_sic said:

"That song hits differently. He Dey feel the vibe."

@bra_abdalla1 commented:

Good songs will sell itself

@ElcabroncitoF posted:

"Liverpool players dey love Ghana music pass."

@sumailas915 said:

"This song is the most therapist song on earth."

@Jayevergreen23 added:

"Liverpool dey play alot of Ghanaian songs in their gym. They always play king promise,kidi songs."

What's next for Gakpo and Liverpool?

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup next month at Wembley.

The Reds now shift their attention towards the FA Cup this weekend, when they face Plymouth Argyle away from home.

