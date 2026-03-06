Kojo Forex is trending in the wake of his commentary surrounding the conflict in the Middle East

He reflected on the possible consequences of the war and opened up on the options available to him if he is forced to leave

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on Kojo Forex's worries

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian socialite Kojo Forex has sent social media into a frenzy following his latest utterances.

This comes after he shared his concerns about the ongoing war that the United States of America and Israel have waged against Iran.

Kojo Forex, a young Ghanaian man, shares his thoughts on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Phito cedot:@Kojo Forex/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a now-viral video sighted on his TikTok page, Kojo Forex, currently a resident in one of the Gulf countries, raised concerns over the heightened war, lamenting how drones were being fired often.

He wondered what would happen to his assets if he were forced to relocate.

"I have to ask this in Twi, looking at the ongoing situation, if the end comes or it slows down, and I have to leave this place, so my Lamborghini, Cyber Truck, and my 2026 G63, which I recently bought, what becomes of them? You often hear of drones flying above us. Clearly, in this world, money is not everything."

Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei dies at 86 after strikes by the US and Israel that struck Tehran. Image credit: IranTimes

Source: Twitter

Some Ghanaians who found themselves in the Gulf states at the start of the war also shared their frustration, notable among them being Zionfelix and Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu.

Zionfelix visited actor Kwaku Manu at his hotel in Dubai after both men were left stranded following the sudden closure of civilian airspace amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to Zionfelix, he was in transit through Dubai when the announcement was made.

Kwaku Manu also indicated that he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates specifically to purchase perfumes for his business in Ghana.

They admitted that the war caught them completely off guard, describing it as an experience they had never encountered before, despite years of travelling internationally.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Kojo Forex's remarks on US-Iran conflict

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on what Kojo Forex had to say about the ongoing war.

Gabriel stated:

"Boss, share the money before it’s too late oo."

řëáł.ďč224 opined:

"You are always welcome home, bro, but everything will be fine."

Seth Elton Aidoo stated:

"Is well, bro @Kojoforex, nothing will happen. By the way, get me a Honda to use in Takoradi. Bigs up."

ISRAEL KING added:

"Read Ecclesiastes 1,2,3… You will believe the WORD OF GOD and know the TRUTH about life… It is called VANITY."

Chief Reindolf added:

"Bro, you made me sad, nothing will happen… You will live and enjoy your money."

Anwar Sadat Adams stated:

"Seriously, I am touched… Money is very, very important, but not the best thing in the world."

Eugene Ayeh Photography added:

"Bro, God is with you, nothing will happen to you in Jesus’ name.

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader for over three decades, had been killed after the United States and Israel attacked the Gulf country.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terror, while his Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the Middle Eastern country is run by "lunatics" who cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh