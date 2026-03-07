Roey Gilad, the Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, sympathised with Ghanaian soldiers on a peacekeeping mission who suffered a missile attack

Ghana's Battalion Headquarters was struck by missiles during ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the attack and stated that two soldiers were injured while others were traumatised, and the Officers’ Mess facility at the base was destroyed

Roey Gilad, the Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, expressed his sympathy after a missile attack on a Ghanaian peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon left some soldiers critically injured.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed the attack. They indicated that it occurred on the evening of Friday, March 6, 2026, when the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was hit with two missile strikes between 17:45 and 17:52 local time.

The statement from the GAF clarified that two Ghanaian soldiers were critically injured, while others were traumatised. The Officers’ Mess facility at the base was also hit and destroyed by fire.

The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at a Level One Medical Bunker, while arrangements are underway to evacuate them to the UNIFIL headquarters referral hospital for further medical care.

Commenting on the attack, Roey Gilad told myjoyonline the incident was tragic and catastrophic. He empathised with the affected contingent.

“This is indeed a tragic event. We send wishes of speedy recovery to the three soldiers,” Ambassador Gilad said.

He added that there are measures underway to:

“Identify the source of the fire, which is being investigated by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)."

The Ghana Armed Forces has assured the public that other troops remain safe and have taken shelter in underground bunkers amid the fragile security situation.

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate following the expanding confrontation involving Israel, Iran and allied forces across the region.

Southern Lebanon has become an increasingly volatile theatre due to ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

UNIFIL peacekeepers, including the Ghanaian contingent, operate in a buffer zone along the Israel–Lebanon border established under United Nations Security Council mandates to monitor ceasefire arrangements and prevent hostilities between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has reported the incident to the United Nations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Ghana has called on all parties involved in the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of UN personnel deployed to maintain peace and stability.

Ghana remains one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide, with soldiers serving in multiple operations across Africa and the Middle East.

