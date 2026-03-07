Ernest Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Defence Minister, said the severely injured soldier in the Lebanon attack has undergone surgery

Ernest Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Defence Minister, has given an update on one of the Ghanaian soldiers who was seriously injured after a missile attack in the Ghanaian peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon.

The Deputy Defence Minister indicated that the said soldier has successfully undergone surgery after he was taken to Beirut. He added that the surgery was done on the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Brogya Genfi said that the other four who sustained minor injuries are stable and recovering.

"Four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are stable and recovering well. One soldier, who suffered serious injuries to both legs and the hip, was successfully evacuated to Beirut, where he underwent surgery this morning. He is stable and recuperating."

Brogya Genfi indicated that the missile attack also led to the loss of personal belongings of some of the troops.

"Unfortunately, fifteen officers lost all personal effects due to a fire outbreak at their accommodation."

In his Facebook update, the Deputy Defence Minister acknowledged the international support they had received since the incident. He indicated that France expressed solidarity with Ghana after its Minister Delegate to the Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, Alice Rufo, held a telephone conversation with him to convey support.

"I acknowledge the solidarity expressed by France, whose Minister Delegate to the Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Alice Rufo reached out in a telephone conversation to convey support. She indicated France has similarly raised concerns at UN Headquarters, as their peacekeepers are also deployed in Lebanon. Ghana deeply appreciates this gesture of solidarity and reiterates that all possible measures are being taken to protect our troops serving under the UN flag."

The Deputy Minister also stated what Ghana has done after the incident.

"Ghana has lodged a formal complaint at UN Headquarters, underscoring the responsibility of parties in conflict to respect the space and safety of peacekeepers operating within the theatre."

