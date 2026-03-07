Popular Ghanaian pastor Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Opambour, cried at his sister's funeral and burial service

The Ghanaian pastor wept as he paid his final tribute to his late sister, Mrs Bertha Osei Benewaa, on Saturday, March 7, 2026

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comments section of the post

Prominent Ghanaian pastor Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet One or Opambour, could not hold his tears at the funeral and burial ceremony of his sister, Mrs Bertha Osei Benewaa.

Prophet One cried while he paid his final tribute to his sister at the funeral ceremony.

Rev Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom cries while paying his final respect to his sister. Photo credit: @nationprophet1 & De Prince

In a Facebook video, Opambour wore an all-black attire and had a red fabric around his neck to signify that he was in a state of mourning.

He was holding a microphone to pay tribute to his sister. However, Opambour's hand was shaking while speaking. He wept as he spoke, and that made hearing him a bit difficult.

All those who were around him cried as he paid his final respect to his sister.

Before the funeral, Mrs Bertha Osei Benewaa's one-week commemoration was held in November 2025. The funeral and burial ceremony were held on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Several people, including media personality Oheneni Adazoa and husband, were present to mourn with the bereaved family.

Netizens condole with Opambour

Netizens condole with Opambour

Drof Yah said:

"Look at how the hand holding the mic is shaking. In times like this, no matter who you are, you'll feel it. It's real...😢."

Grace Amponsah-Asante wrote:

"Sibling love & grief are underestimated … but it’s serious. Look at how he is shaking. Kafra Opambuor ❤️‍🩹."

Mensah Boakye Judith said:

"Awww even the pastor cried."

Galamseyer Dumsor wrote:

"Was he taking care of her before her demise? We should be taking care of our relatives before they die. Our help may even help them to live longer."

Teye Solomon said:

"Aaaah na do pastors also cry, are they not the same people that console us with the phrase it God who gives and the same God who takes, do why is he crying."

Eugene Okyere wrote:

"The human in us."

Joyce Asamoah said:

"Kafra wai…only those who have been through this can understand😭😭😭."

Piesie Daniel Gurah wrote:

"Be strong, Pastor. It's not easy. You may not feel it until it happens to you."

