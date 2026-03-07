The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has married a Ghanaian doctor called Charis

The Old Tafo MP reportedly married his wife on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the nuptial

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency, has tied the knot with a Ghanaian medic at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The outspoken Old Tafo MP married Dr Charis.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, marries Dr Charis in a private ceremony at Nkoranza on March 7, 2026. Photo credit: @ekow_vincent & @dr.charis_1/Instagram

According to the1957newsgh, the MP and the medic's marriage ceremony was a private one attended by only invited guests.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Henry Nana Boakye, among others.

About Vincent Assafuah's wife

Dr Charis is a doctor, a speaker and a health advocate. She is also a fitness enthusiast. On her social media channels, Dr Charis shows her multi-faceted sides.

She also sells cars, mainly from China. In one of her last posts from 2025, Dr Charis showed a hybrid car she had bought for a client.

Netizens react to MP's marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the marriage announcement by the1957newsgh on Facebook. Read them below:

Emmanuel Mawuli said:

"Kejetia/Makola's lawyer has finally tied the knot. Congrats to him anyway."

Lion Coff wrote:

"Oh, this guy was not married? That’s why?"

Cromwell Agyapa Mensah Jr said:

"But Koo hia will use a siren to announce his wedding."

Justice Nii Lamptey wrote:

"The running mate president competition is on."

Sandra Ansah said:

"Awwwn my crush is off the market."

Nat Laryea wrote:

"From where did he get money to marry?"

Elizabeth Pokuaah Aduseh said:

"Congratulations, beautiful couple 🎉🎁🥰🥰."

Will Agbenorwusi wrote:

"Make we ask where he gets the money after crying that the economy is hard."

Stephen Ernest Buah said:

"Where did he get the money to do the wedding? Aban papa aba so the boys have money to wed."

Elikplim Francis Akakpo wrote:

"Private marriages are sometimes dangerous. All NPP guys are into it."

Mark Owusu said:

"You got married after becoming an MP, so you couldn't have gotten married if you were not an MP."

