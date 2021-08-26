Paramedic Abubakari Mubarik was transporting a patient who had internal bleeding and was on blood transfusion to the Wa Regional Hospital

The ambulance in which he was carrying the patient broke down on the muddy Gwollu-Han road

The selfless health worker got down from the wheels to fix the vehicle despite not having deep knowledge of the fault

Mubarik and his colleague manage to fix the vehicle and arrived at the hospital with the patient alive

Abubakari Mubarik, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at Gwollu in Sissala East District in the Upper West Region, has helped to save the life of a patient.

Whilst transporting the patient who had internal bleeding and was on blood transfusion to the Wa Regional Hospital, the ambulance carrying the patient developed a fault in the middle of the journey, nearly costing the patient's life.

Without any deep knowledge of the fault, Mubarik decided to fix the problem to continue with the journey.

Selfless paramedic goes an extra mile to save woman's life after ambulance breaks down on bad road Image: 3news.com

Source: UGC

Mubarak and his colleague, Darison were unable to reach their Regional Director to request the nearest ambulance to their rescue.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Gwollu-Han road, which now serves as the linkage between Ghana and Burkina Faso after rains washed away the major routes weeks ago, is in a terrible state.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Mubarak can be seen fixing the ambulance in the mud as he was determined to help save the woman’s life.

The duo eventually succeeded in fixing the vehicle halfway and continued the journey to the Wa Regional Hospital. The woman was taken to the destination facility and was responding to treatment.

''We were transporting a patient with internal bleeding, who was on a blood transfusion from Gwollu hospital to Wa regional hospital. [But] due to the bad nature of Gwollu to Han road and stacked big trucks in the middle of the road, the down plate that protects the oil base almost removed and it was obstructing the movement of the ambulance which we couldn’t run on, and could not even speed 20km/h,'' said 3news.com, quoting Mubarak.

Mubarak and Darison stopped in the middle of the rain to fix it.

''Thanks to the Most High after halfway fixing the problem, we got to the Wa Regional hospital in 2 hours time with the patient alive,'' he added.

Watch the video below:

Midwife saves life of expectant mother

YEN.com.gh previously reported an expectant mother in labour has been spotted being transported on a makeshift wooden door to a clinic in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.

Communities in the Sekyere East District lack basic social amenities, including potable water and electricity.

The absence of well-resourced health facilities coupled with bad roads in the cocoa-growing district compels inhabitants to improvise in crises to save lives.

Source: Yen News