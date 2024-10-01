Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Works and Housing Minister, said the government is set to build an additional 1,000 housing units for the flood victims in the Lower Volta Basin

He said the government was currently finalising public procurement and land acquisition processes

Meanwhile, Oppong Nkrumah noted that currently, phase one, which is made up of 115 housing units, is about 60 per cent complete

The Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the government had initiated the construction of 1,000 housing units for individuals affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the government is committed to alleviating the plight of the flood victims.

The minister stated that the government is committed to alleviating the hardships occasioned by the floods in the Lower Volta Basin following the spillage of the Kpong and Akosombo dams.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government has approved the construction of phase two of the housing project, which includes 1,010 additional units.

He said the commencement certificate for the project has been secured, and the construction is to begin soon.

He added that the government is now completing the land acquisition and public procurement processes so that construction can begin earnestly.

Oppong Nkrumah noted that currently phase one, which is made up of 115 housing units, is about 60 percent complete.

He expressed hope that flood victims can move into these units by the end of the year.

Oppong Nkrumah clashes with Ablakwa in parliament

Concerns about delays in completing the units had led to tension in parliament when Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assurance Committee, clashed with Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Works and Housing Minister.

Ablakwa wanted Oppong-Nkrumah to retract and apologise for referring to his role as a “bully pulpit.”

Ablakwa had said the minister was insincere at his answers, prompting the bully pulpit remark.

Ablakwa took offence at the remark and demanded a formal apology, while Oppong-Nkrumah questioned whether he could defend himself against the attacks.

“You have to retract that because that is not what I am doing here. You must retract and apologise," Ablawkwa said.

But Nkrumah replied, questioning if it was acceptable for the committee's chairman to accuse him of being insincere.

“…If you choose to accuse me of insincerity, of introducing red herrings of deflecting that is not about the people. That is you accusing me and if you are accusing me I must have a right to respond.”

Ablakwa sets up emergency fund

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, has set up a GH¢100,000 emergency fund to assist Akosombo dam spillage victims.

The MP noted that the emergency fund would prioritise providing accommodation for women, particularly nursing mothers.

He promised that if given the nod in the 2024 general elections, he would prioritise resettling and compensating victims of the flood.

Source: YEN.com.gh