Sir David Adjaye has been accused of sexual misconduct by three ladies who once worked for him in Accra and London

The ladies claim the renowned architect took advantage of them and forced himself on them while they were his employees

The ladies told the Financial Times newspaper that they feel compelled to come out about their ordeals now to prevent other ladies from going through a similar experience

Meanwhile, Sir David Adjaye has said he vehemently rejects the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse brought against him

Famous Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye has been hit by sexual misconduct allegations from three women who were formerly working for him.

The women, who have pleaded to remain anonymous, say for many years that they worked for the 56-year-old globally renowned architect, his sexual misconduct went unchecked.

The allegations against the designer of the National Cathedral of Ghana range from alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment to toxic work culture.

According to a report by FT Investigations published on July 4, 2023, the ladies, all black, say they are coming out with the alleged experiences while they worked for the knighted architect to prevent other women from facing similar abuse.

"In all three cases, the Financial Times has worked to corroborate their accounts by interviewing colleagues, family members and friends who were confided in by the women, as well as reviewing contemporaneous emails, documents and text messages," the report explained.

Nature of the alleged sexual misconduct by Sir David Adjaye

According to the report, the ladies claim that their alleged unfavourable experiences with the respected architect have left them in precarious financial circumstances and caused them severe mental distress.

Two of the ladies, identified by FT as Maya and Gene to protect their identities, claim they arrived from the United States to work at the Accra office of Adjaye Associates. However, for months, they were not receiving their salaries. They also accused the firm of delaying the process to get them work visas.

"They were both left struggling for money and uncertain about their immigration position," FT reported.

In September 2018, the ladies got a chance to put forth their grievances to their boss when Sir David Adjaye arrived in Accra.

The ladies say they had dinner with their boss and all three of them proceeded to Sir David Adjaye's apartment. That was where things got tense.

According to FT, the ladies claimed Adjaye left the living room soon after they entered the flat and reappeared in a robe.

Sir David Adjaye allegedly then steered the two ladies into his bedroom and propositioned them, stroking and grabbing Maya.

"This triggered an argument with Gene. She had been friends with Adjaye for more than a decade and on three occasions had had sex with him. But she only accepted the job in Accra, she says, after having made it explicitly clear to him that their relationship from then on would be strictly professional," the report said.

There was another incident in South Africa where Sir David Adjaye is alleged to have shoved Maya against the baby-changing table in an airport bathroom, reached under her skirt, pulled aside her underwear and pushed his manhood against her.

The third lady, Dunia also claimed after dinner one day in central London, Sir David Adjaye asked her to drive him to the Royal Academy of Arts, well after closing time.

As they walked through the building, Dunia claims Adjaye pushed her up against an alcove.

“He told me to be a good girl and be quiet...He was pressed up against me and his [manhood] was erect,” she said.

Adjaye rejects the allegations

The lawyer for Adjaye has told FT that the three women each had “their own grievances” against Adjaye.

In response to questions about allegations made by the three women, Adjaye told FT the following:

“I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for.”

5 things to know about Ghanaian Architect Sir David Adjaye

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sir David Adjaye is arguably the most popular architect in Ghana and he is celebrated for his building projects all over the world.

He has been in the news lately for his involvement with the National Cathedral after receiving a whopping sum of $32 million as consultation charges.

He has designed many famous buildings around the world in countries such as the US, UK, Russia and Norway.

David Adjaye designs a multi-faith complex in Abu Dhabi

The celebrated Ghanaian architect has also designed a new multi-faith complex in Abu Dhabi that was commissioned by the United Arab Emirates.

The mega-complex called the "Abrahamic Family House" accommodates a mosque, church and synagogue.

The project inculcates many architectural designs often seen in mosques, churches and synagogues worldwide.

David Adjaye wins new Charlotte Perriand Award

Sir David Adjaye was named the recipient of the new Charlotte Perriand Award in February 2012.

The award was bestowed on him in memory of the acclaimed French architect and designer.

Sir Adjaye was named the inaugural winner of the award at the 2022 Créateurs Design Award.

